Recommendation of the week: Bessie’s Bistro, Abbeydale Road, Sheffield

Fancy a trip to the Deep South without leaving Abbeydale Road?

Bessie’s Bistro is the destination to head to on this miniature road trip.

This cute cafe - also known for its brunch and lunches - offers special bistro nights with different cuisines from all over the globe.

This year there have already been Keralan and Polish evenings and, in July, food from the southern states is on offer.

Expect jambalaya, South Carolina style pulled pork, mac and cheese and peach cobbler.

It takes place from July 6-27.