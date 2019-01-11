Recommendation of the week: Baked, Hickmott Road, Sharrowvale 

Baked, a vegan cafe, was opened almost by accident by mum Sarah Shooter, but her vegan and gluten free bakes, including cookies, doughnuts and luxurious cakes, are just too good to not be shared.

Sarah turned her hand to speciality baking when her youngest daughter was diagnosed with a dairy allergy, and the family had to make more adaptations to their diet. But, she soon found that her creations were popular with everyone, not just those who have dietary requirements.

Baked opens from Wednesday to Sunday.