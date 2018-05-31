Recipe: Herb hints to roasted venison

Have your say

Where else to supply this dish of roast venison with rosemary but Chatsworth estate?

The recipe is one featured in the Derbyshire Cookbook and these ingredients will serve between six and eight people.

INGREDIENTS

1 boned and rolled haunch roast of venison (750g -1kg)

3 tbsp Brock & Morten rapeseed oil

1 lemon, juice and zest

2 tbsp fresh rosemary, chopped

20 small sprigs fresh rosemary

2 carrots, peeled and largely diced

2 parsnips, peeled and largely diced

2 large mild onions, peeled and sliced

2 potatoes, peeled and largely diced

300ml game or beef stock

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

METHOD

Place the venison in a non-metallic dish.

Pierce the meat in twelve places with a small sharp knife.

Mix the oil, lemon zest and juice, chopped rosemary, salt and pepper together and pour over the meat. Rub the marinade all over the haunch, cover and leave in a cool place to marinate for several hours or overnight.

Preheat the oven to 230°c. Insert 12 small sprigs of fresh rosemary into the slits.

Weigh the venison and calculate the cooking time, allowing 15 minutes per 450g for medium venison and 20 minutes for well done.

Scatter the carrots, parsnips, potatoes, onions and the remaining sprigs of rosemary over the base of a very large roasting pan. Lift the venison out of the marinade and place on top of the vegetables.

Pour over any remaining marinade.

Put into the oven for 15 minutes to seal and brown, then turn down the heat to 200°c and add the game or beef stock.

Roast for the calculated time, basting frequently with the juices in the pan.

When the venison is cooked, transfer to a serving dish, cover loosely and allow to rest for 15 minutes in the cooled switched-off oven. This will make it easier to carve and re-distribute the juices throughout the venison.

Transfer the vegetables to a serving dish and keep warm.

Carve the venison into generous slices and serve with the vegetables.