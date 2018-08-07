New vegan menu for Sheffield pub

Have your say

Vegan and vegetarian dishes galore have made their way on to a Sheffield student pub’s menu.

The Cavendish on West Street has launched its latest food offer, including several plant-based creations.

They include a vegan burger and barbecue pulled jackfruit served in a bagel, as well as jackfruit bao buns.

General manager Shloke Anand said: “We have lots of demand for vegan and vegetarian dishes, so we wanted to ensure we had plenty of options to choose from.

“The jackfruit dishes are really amazing, even meat eaters will love the flavour and texture as it really does taste like pulled pork.”

The menu is not all plant based, however.

Chicken curry burgers and buttermilk pork ribs also feature on the lineup of new dishes.