New restaurant on the Broomhill block Bambukat is one to watch

This week The Star visited Bambukat, a cosy Indian street food restaurant on Fulwood Road.

What’s the story?

Owner Rohan Vats from Delhi has worked in many restaurants and decided to open his own last December to give people a new taste of India. Since then it has been a hit with the locals. The idea behind it came from his history in buffet restaurants. He told us: “The market for street food is booming. Nobody wants buffet food anymore, they want this instead.”

First impressions?

The restaurant itself was beautiful. Both myself and my dining partner immediately commented on the interior and how expensive it must have been to hire a designer. We were later told by Rohan that all the handiwork other than the logo had been done by him and his team.

What was on the menu?

To start we each had a large onion bahji and samosa which were both packed full of flavour. I then enjoyed Keema Bhature, minced lamb and green peas cooked in a rich onion tomato gravy. It was served with a fluffy deep-fried leavened bread- bhature.

What I loved most about this dish was the choice to add your own spice, the chilli was served separately to add in. For me it was perfect already.

My dining partner ordered the Bambukat Style chicken with garlic naan, authentic and with the perfect kick.

For dessert we tried gulab juman, a classic Indian dessert which was delicate and sweet. It went well with vanilla ice cream.

Any highlights?

For us the highlight was the community spirit. Rohan told us after the meal that a few nights before the restaurant was full, and every table knew each other. It is clearly creating a buzz in the area.

Room for improvement?

I have to admit I did miss my usual naan favourite, keema, but Rohan assured me the restaurant will be regularly changing its menu to keep it fresh.

Was it value for money?

Yes.

How was the service?

Wonderful, both team members we spoke to were lovely and were happy to chat over our choices.

Is everyone catered for here?

Yes, the team had created a menu which would suit vegans and those who were lactose intolerant too.

Would you return or recommend to a friend?

We will definitely be returning and recommending.