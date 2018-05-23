New owners met at pub a decade ago

Foodie-duo Ben Stazi and Scott Philliskirk met over a decade ago, when they both worked at The Cross Scythes, Totley.

Ben was honing his skills on the pub’s management team at the time, while Scott was working as junior sous chef. Both had aspirations to make their mark on the local culinary scene.

Ben went on to polish his front-of-house abilities as general manager at Graze Inn, on Ecclesall Road, before going to work for Chesterfield-based Global Brands as their regional sales manager in 2016. Scott became the head chef at the Hidden Gem Cafe, in Bents Green. And the pair stayed in touch.

Now, ten years after their paths first crossed at The Cross scythes, the Ben and Scott are combining their expertise to breathe new life into the pub where they first met, relaunching the pub as its new owners.

Ben, of Woodseats, said: “It’s fantastic to return to the Cross Scythes and undertake the challenge of running my own place after running successful venues for other people.

“Scott and I are really keen to focus on making the pub a hub for the local community with something for everyone - whether it’s coffee and a pastry in the morning with friends, or dinner out with the family, we want to establish a place where people can come to relax and enjoy excellent service.”

Scott, also of Woodseas, said: “The challenge of a new team and a new kitchen is an exciting one that I’m looking forward to getting my teeth into.

“Our food will be fresh, locally sourced where possible and will offer diners flexible menu options that change with the seasons.”

Scott also plans to continue to support WORK Ltd. - a local charity that is also supported by the Hidden Gem Cafe that offers people with learning disabilities a chance to develop life skills, build confidence and cultivate self-esteem.

Scott added: “Although I am moving on from the Hidden Gem, our aim is to work to support each other and the charity that is so close to our hearts.”

The Cross Scythes will be open seven days a week serving breakfasts, lunches, light bites, a full dinner menu, specials and a carefully selected drinks list, including fresh locally-roasted coffee from Sheffield artisan roasters Roastology.

Visit www.cross-scythes-totley.co.uk for details.