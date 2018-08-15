Meals are big in size in flavour at Sheffield Mexican restaurant Amigos Kitchen

With big dishes packed full of flavour, Amigos Kitchen provided a tasty midweek meal.

I went to the restaurant, at 224-230 London Road, on a Thursday evening with two friends. We arrived feeling very hungry and ready for a Mexican feast – and we were not disappointed.

Amigo's Tex Mex'London Road Sheffield

We had pre-booked a table and the friendly waitress told us we could choose where we wanted to sit, so we picked a table by the window.

That was the easy decision, it was much harder to choose what we wanted to eat.

The menu was wide and varied, from classic quesadillas and burritos to tempting home-made burgers.

I had the vegetable chilli chimichanga (£6.50), while my friends opted for large beef steak and beef chilli enchiladas, (£7.50 each), and we shared garlic bread, onion rings, (both £2.25) and also sweet potato fries, (2.75).

The waitress quickly returned to our table to take our order and I was impressed that she double-checked it with us. Our dishes came quickly and we were all pleased to find that the food was hot and the portion size generous.

My chimichanga was stuffed with rice, beans, veggie chilli and cheese, and each mouthful had the right balance of flavours with just the right amount of spice. It was an authentic Mexican dish which I would happily eat again and again.

My friends were equally impressed with their meals and said that they were very tasty.

As lovers of sweet dishes, we had been considering ordering the dark chocolate brownie and baked cheesecake, but after we finished our mains we were too full to take the dessert menu that was offered to us. Although there was room for the mint chocolate that came with the bill.

My only small criticism was that the waitress cleared the plates of my friends while I was still finishing my meal, which made me feel slightly rushed and uncomfortable. Other than that, our dining experience was enjoyable.

Anurag Singh, co-owner and operations manager, who runs the restaurant with business partner Khalid Wani, said: “Our aim has always been to provide freshly prepared Mexican food at reasonable prices.

“We are one of the very few Halal Mexican restaurants and we have been recognised by awards like the best Mexican restaurant in the north of England.”

The total bill, which included three soft drinks, came to £34.75.