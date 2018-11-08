‘Lost & Found’ is new haven​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ in the city

The botanical-inspired 'Lost & Found’ will become the city’s newest dining and drinking spot when it open its doors on Ecclesall Road this weekend.

Mythical professor of horticulture, Victoria B Darcy, is the inspiration behind the new venue, set to create a world of wonder for all who visit. Drawing inspiration from Sheffield’s industrial heritage and its location near the Botanical Gardens, The Lost & Found juxtaposes strong industrial elements and raw materials with softer floral features. Delicate cherry blossom and climbing roses provide the perfect backdrop to the Victoriana style furniture. A daily dose of desirable discounts will be sprouting up throughout the month after the official launch this Friday. Visit www.thelostandfound.co.uk/sheffield for details.