Learn how to cook low and slow in course

Slow cookers are a saviour at this time of year - and now Sheffield residents can find out how to make the most of them.

A new course dedicated to teaching Shiregreen cooks how to use their slow cookers for maximum taste and minimal cost is taking place this month.

Sanctuary Housing and SOAR are teaming up with community project Blend to deliver the training to local residents, with a free slow cooker on offer to each household attending the full course.

The free programme is aimed at teaching how to prepare healthy, low cost food in a slow cooker, as well as encouraging local residents to interact and pass on recipe tips.

Trainers will also be cooking healthy snacks for course attendees to enjoy at the end of each session while chatting about themselves and the skills they have learnt.

Sam Davis, from Blend, said: “Slow cookers are a really useful appliance for any kitchen and we are really looking forward to showing local residents how they can be used for most dishes, from curries to hearty soups.”

Sanctuary’s neighbourhood partnerships manager, Melanie King, added: “We hope that this course will offer local residents the chance to learn useful new cookery skills, as well as meeting neighbours with a similar interest.

“I would urge people who take part to come every week so they can secure a slow cooker for themselves, and be able to cook the tasty dishes they learn at home.”

The course will run for six weeks from Monday January 22, 1-3pm at Shiregreen Neighbourhood Centre.

Any Shiregreen resident interested in booking one of the limited places on the course can call the centre on 0114 245 9200 or email shiregreenneighbourhoodcentre@gmail.com.

