Is this the best Sheffield Christmas gift hamper? 

A food hamper featuring some of Sheffield’s best food and drink brands has been collated – just in time for Christmas.

The Regather Co-operative has put together the packages for discerning gift givers.

The hampers can include Regather Brewery Craft Beers and Folk Forest Pale Ale by Abbeydale Brewery, for beer lovers.

Apple juice from Sheffield Organic Growers and Local Blossom Honey from the Sheffield Honey Company are also available to feature, as does tea from Birdhouse and coffee from Twin Cafe.

Jams, marmalades, chutneys and mustards from Just Preserves, plus Bullion single origin chocolate are also wrapped up in the hamper offer.

Vegan alternatives are available and the hamper also includes the ever popular Sheffield Cookbook featuring recipes from across the city’s food scene. There is, of course, the potential to add in Henderson’s Relish crisps.

They can be delivered or collected and prices start at £22, going up to £48, depending on the size of the hamper.

Visit regather.net to order or for more details.

If you’d like to make your own food gifts, there are a number of handy classes taking place in December.

Workshops on how to make festive chocolates and confectionary, put together a seasonal cheese board, make your own preserves from scratch or craft Christmas canapes are on offer at The School of Artisan Food at the Welbeck estate.

For more details visit www.schoolofartisanfood.org