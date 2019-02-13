If you're single or have forgotten Valentine's Day here's seven lovely things you can do in Sheffield

It's just hours until the most romantic day of the year, Valentine’s Day.

If you haven't sorted out your plans yet, don't worry. Whether you're in a relationship or single, here’s seven things you can do in Sheffield to show your loved one you care – but they can all be sorted at the last minute! (We won’t tell if you don’t).

Live music and home cooked food at the Blue Stoops

Spend time with your loved one this Valentine’s Day and visit The Blue Stoops pub in the beautiful Derbsyshire countryside for a night of delicious home-cooked food and live music provided by La Fox.

Enjoy two ourses and a bottle of wine to share for just £20 each. There are also valentine’s sharing specials available.

To book, call 01246 411 077 or -email bookings@bluestoops.co.uk.

Decadent dining at the British Oak

Indulge in a romantic three-course dinner, a bottle of wine to share and live music from 76brandø for the price of just £30 per person at the Mosborough pub.

A £5 deposit per person is required to secure a reservation.

Please e-mail bookings@britishoakalehouse.co.uk or call 0114 248 7969 for more details.

Valentine's fondue fondle at Riverside

If you're after something romantic but a little more light-hearted, then this might just have the

thing for you. Get stuck in with your better half and share a mixture of sweet and savoury fondues with a bottle of prosecco at the Riverside pub, Kelham Island.

The cost is £40 per couple, and booking is required

To book a table call 0114 272 4640 or e-mail bookings@riversidesheffield.co.uk.

Free beer for man’s best friend at BrewDog

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be all about romantic relationships, it can also be a day for letting all your friends and family know you care about them – even four legged ones.

BrewDog is giving away a free bottle of its craft beer for dogs, Subwoofer IPA at its Sheffield bar on Devonshire Street tomorrow.

Every four-legged friend who goes in to the bar will be eligible for a free bottle of Subwoofer IPA when their owner buys a pint of BrewDog’s flagship beer, Punk IPA.

Enjoy a romantic film screening

One of the favourite past times for many of us is watching a film. You can get cosy, lose yourself in the romance and eat some sweets or chocolate - what's not not love?

This Valentine's Day, there are numerous films being shown at venues across the city – the hardest thing you will have to do tomorrow is decide which one you want to watch.

You can take your other half, of course, but if you’re single you can also enjoy these films with your best friend.

Ten Things I Hate About you is being shown at the Abbeydale Picture House. Ahead of the screening, there will be live music in the car park by Sheffield’s Kiziah and the Kings plus local street food by Pinch N Pull, Get Wurst, Deckards and Madame Crepe.

Doors open at 6.30pm, with the film screening at 8.30pm. There is a minimum age of 12 for this event. Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £13 for concessions and £10 for children. Book tickets at www.thevillagegreenevents.co

Dirty Dancing is being shown at Leadmill at 7pm. Tickets cost £6 and can be booked at www.leadmill.co.uk.

Notting Hill is being shown at Cineworld, Valley Centertainment, from 7.30p, The film will be shown on VIP and standard screens. Book your tickets at www.cineworld.co.uk.

Listen to a live jazz band and indulge in some tapas

Ben Playford and his trio will be performing at The Library Cafe and Restaurant, 10 Leeds Road, Atterclife, in a Valentine’s special event tomorrow.

Although their repertoire includes many well-known and well-loved jazz and blues standards, it also includes many tunes that are seldom heard on the bandstand today.

With fresh arrangements, riveting improvisational interplay and modern influences this trio’s got a little something for everyone.

The doors open at 6.30pm with the music performance beginning at 9pm. The Library tapas menu will be served until 8pm so u you can enjoy a bite to eat with your other half before you relax with your favourite drink and enjoy the music.

Valentine’s supper at Forge Bakehouse

Enjoy an informal dinner in an intimate setting with your beloved at Forge Bakehouse, Abbeydale Road, from 6pm.

Choose from two or three courses, and maybe make it extra special by pre-ordering a glass of fizz on arrival or a box of handmade petit fours to take home.

Book your table at www.forgebakehouse.co.uk/events/valentines-day-2. A £5 per person depoist is payable at the time of booking.

If you would like to pre-order either the fizz or chocolates before the evening you can do so with a form that will be emailed to you when your booking is complete.