Former magnet factory to pull in foodies for new Sheffield market

A former magnet factory on the banks of the River Don is to host a new monthly night market from this month.

Dan Metcalfe and Daniel Honey have been organising nightclub events at Southbank Warehouse, on the corner of Canal Street and Effingham Street, since September.

On Saturday January 27 they will launch Canalside - a monthly street food festival starring traders from both Sheffield and across the region.

Dan, who grew up in Crookes but now lives in Rotherham, said: “We’ve hosted club events with DJs from all over the world in our six events since September - we’ve got a fantastic outdoor courtyard so we thought it would lend itself to a night market.

“I love street food and beer so it all fits hand in hand - and it’s a great location, it used to be the Swift Levick magnet manufacturer and has lots of charm.

“We’ve really carefully curated the street food traders and we want to make sure that nothing overlaps with other events and we have something different to offer.”

For now the event will take place over one day, but the long term plan is to expand to two days later on in the year as the days grow longer and warmer.

The first market will feature traders Greek Street Food, toting gyros and halloumi, and Dog Dam Good, which aims to change the perception of the English hotdog snack.

There will also be coffee, vintage clothing and Goody Gujarati, which specialises in traditional Indian dishes normally cooked at home.

Dan added: “We also plan to use DJs and entertainment like we have had on club nights. We’ve taken our inspiration from markets like Peddler in Sheffield and Canteen in Leicester, as well as others in industrial settings.”

Queue jump tickets, including a drink, are available to buy for the first Canalside event, priced £5.

Visit skiddle.com to book.