FOOD REVIEW: Couch, Campo Lane, Sheffield

It’s Thursday lunchtime and I haven’t stopped since arising at 5am and heading into work.

Catching breakfast on the run and spending the morning chasing my tail, before I knew it the hunger pangs had kicked in and, with a rather unladylike growl of the stomach, I realised I needed to grab lunch, and quick.

.

Heading out of the office I aimed for the nearest place I could find, and thankfully one I had heard some good things about, Couch in Campo Lane.

Couch is a coffee house and restaurant which has unique industrial décor, capturing Sheffield’s rugged charm in relaxing surroundings.

If you’re looking for breakfast or lunch in Sheffield city centre then they offer the perfect place for you to unwind.

With a great selection of food and drink, they cater for families, students and those heading out for a break from work, and this was evident as we stepped into a bustling environment with most tables taken by office workers.

Kelsey Whickwar, Rose Knibb, and Sean Johnston

Thankfully there was room for us and we got seated and browsed the menu. And this was a menu I liked, a lot.

There was enough to choose from without being over-faced with variety and I opted for the homemade chia seed flatbread with lemon and thyme roasted chicken breast, chorizo, tomato ragu, rocket and balsamic dressing, priced at £8.95.

This was extremely filling, to say the least, but beautifully tasty.

The filling included large pieces of chicken and long slices of the chorizo sausage which worked wonderfully alongside the sauce. The only downside was the serious amount of rocket, I felt it was too much.

My dining partner selected the same flatbread but with Tandoori spiced lamb shoulder, tomato and chilli sauce, little gem, couch slaw, cucumber and mint raita at £9.50. It was devoured, his response being that it was like eating a lovely posh kebab.

Feeling a little gluttonous we decided to try something sweet to finish off and chose a pistachio and sour cheery scoffington (£3.50) and a salted caramel brownie (2.50). The scoffington was a little on the dry side but we couldn’t fault the brownie - it was a large slice of heaven. With two soft drinks thrown in the total bill came to £29.15 which we both agreed was good value and not a lunchtime bank breaker.

Would I visit again? Yes I would, I liked the feel of the place and would love to try their breakfast menu which included pancakes, granola, eggs Florentine, my favourite eggs Benedict, as well as the usal moring staples.

STAR RATING (out of 5)

Food - 3.5

Service - 4

Atmosphere - 4

Value - 4