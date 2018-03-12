Food Review: By George! Feast with the family at new pub

By George there’s a new pub in town...well it’s Generous George at Wadsley Bridge actually, also known as Eight Foot Way, which opened in November last year.

We visited for a late tea on a Tuesday, but it was still quite busy and extremely welcoming. A friendly waitress showed us to our table, where we looked through the menu with a huge variety of dishes to choose from. Drinks are quite reasonably priced, with a refillable soft drink at £2.79, which is handy when you have three kids, and a glass of wine at £3.50. We decided on a starter to share, a bucket full of battered chicken strips coated in the sauce of your choice and served with sour cream, (£8.39) and a smaller bucket of bite-sized sprat fish fillets in seeded breadcrumbs, with tartare sauce (£4.29). It wasn’t a huge starter to share between five of us but did the trick, the chicken was crispy and deep fried, smothered in a tangy, moreish BBQ sauce. Tuesday is pizza night, so my son ordered a ‘great balls of smoke’ pizza, which came with shredded smoked beef brisket, mini-meatballs, dry cured streaky bacon, mozzarella andspring onions. It was tasty but didn’t quite look like it did in the picture, however there were only the spring onions left on his plate. My other son ordered butter milk chicken tacos, which came with three soft mini tortilla wraps topped with succulent chicken. They were spiced up nicely with the jalapeños, complemented with guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, salsa and spring onions. And the third youngster enjoyed her Yankee chicken burger, piled high with goujons, cheese bacon and sauce. It was good to see a decent sized gammon steak arrive for the other half, and it came with all the trimmings. I went for the Plucker Clucker Platter - a name to be careful with when you are ordering! Two crispy buttermilk chicken goujons were joined by garlic herb battered chicken strips which was extremely strong in flavour, just how I like it, It’s poultry packed too, with honey-glazed chicken wings and grilled sweet chilli chicken topped with spring onions besides the sides. I just had to try the gin and lime cheesecake, which was subtly flavoured, so much so I couldn’t really taste the gin. The salted caramel ice cream cheesecake sandwich was divine, all cookies, fudge, toffee sauce and honeycomb. Our meal for five with drinks came to £79.17.

Eight-Foot Way - Generous George - 2 Chaucer Road, Sheffield, S5 9QY

Tel: 0114 3030140

Food: 4

Service: 5

Atmosphere: 4

Value: 3