Food news: Tis’ the season for festive markets

Gallons of mulled wine and buckets of roast chestnuts are being prepared as the festive food season gets underway.

There are already a staggering number of Christmas events lined up for the region, with still several weeks to go before December,

One of the first food celebrations takes place this weekend at the Welbeck estate in north Nottinghamshire.

Wonderful handmade art and food will be celebrated at the three day event from tomorrow Friday November 24 to Sunday November 26.

On the food side of things, Welbeck Farm Shop has selected 30 artisan stalls offering premium items from local producers, including cheeses and chutneys to sweets and sloe gin.

As well as food to take away, the baking diploma students from the The School of Artisan Food will be selling wood-fired pizzas handmade in the purpose built oven.

Whirlow Hall Farm is also hosting a festive market over this weekend, with mulled wine, mince pies and more.

Meadowhall Shopping Centre held its first Christmas food market last weekend, and is planning another to take place on December 1-3 on Park Lane.

Fudge, tea, gin and cheeses are among the products that will be on offer during the event.

And Sheffield’s foodie haven, Sharrowvale Road, is gearing up to host its next quarterly market on Sunday December 10, with all the usual food and drink delights, as well as the chance to pick up Christmas gifts.

