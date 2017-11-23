Search

Food news: Tis’ the season for festive markets

IN PICTURE: Pictured is Tom Hall making pizza on the School of Artisan Food stall. STORY: Welbeck Estate/Harley Gallery Christmas Market 2016. PHOTOGRAPHER: PHOTOGRAPHER: MARK FEAR - MARK FEAR PHOTOGRAPHY. CONTACT markfearphotographer@outlook.com (+44) 753 977 3354 Brief: Harley - it opens at 10am till 5pm. We like you to do the shoot in the morning from 10am as the light will be better and the forecast is even showing a little sunshine at the moment! - meet Rebecca Hardy at till in the Harley Gallery shop 10am and she will show you around and point out what she wants - a mix of specific and general shots that they plan to use for advertising/social media for next year. - Rebecca needs her shots by Tuesday, sent by We Transfer. Redbrick - want shots for local press (Worksop Guardian etc) - we need not more than 10 shots of not more than 3mb each sent by We Transfer (or similar). We are looking for news shots so we need people and movement, please select the best and send to me by 1pm Friday.
IN PICTURE: Pictured is Tom Hall making pizza on the School of Artisan Food stall. STORY: Welbeck Estate/Harley Gallery Christmas Market 2016. PHOTOGRAPHER: PHOTOGRAPHER: MARK FEAR - MARK FEAR PHOTOGRAPHY. CONTACT markfearphotographer@outlook.com (+44) 753 977 3354 Brief: Harley - it opens at 10am till 5pm. We like you to do the shoot in the morning from 10am as the light will be better and the forecast is even showing a little sunshine at the moment! - meet Rebecca Hardy at till in the Harley Gallery shop 10am and she will show you around and point out what she wants - a mix of specific and general shots that they plan to use for advertising/social media for next year. - Rebecca needs her shots by Tuesday, sent by We Transfer. Redbrick - want shots for local press (Worksop Guardian etc) - we need not more than 10 shots of not more than 3mb each sent by We Transfer (or similar). We are looking for news shots so we need people and movement, please select the best and send to me by 1pm Friday.
0
Have your say

Gallons of mulled wine and buckets of roast chestnuts are being prepared as the festive food season gets underway.

There are already a staggering number of Christmas events lined up for the region, with still several weeks to go before December,

One of the first food celebrations takes place this weekend at the Welbeck estate in north Nottinghamshire.

Wonderful handmade art and food will be celebrated at the three day event from tomorrow Friday November 24 to Sunday November 26.

On the food side of things, Welbeck Farm Shop has selected 30 artisan stalls offering premium items from local producers, including cheeses and chutneys to sweets and sloe gin.

As well as food to take away, the baking diploma students from the The School of Artisan Food will be selling wood-fired pizzas handmade in the purpose built oven.

Whirlow Hall Farm is also hosting a festive market over this weekend, with mulled wine, mince pies and more.

Meadowhall Shopping Centre held its first Christmas food market last weekend, and is planning another to take place on December 1-3 on Park Lane.

Fudge, tea, gin and cheeses are among the products that will be on offer during the event.

And Sheffield’s foodie haven, Sharrowvale Road, is gearing up to host its next quarterly market on Sunday December 10, with all the usual food and drink delights, as well as the chance to pick up Christmas gifts.

Send details of your local Christmas food event to ellen.beardmore@jpress.co.uk.