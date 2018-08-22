Farming family go head to head in cook off at South Yorkshire food festival

A food loving farming family will be competing head to head in a cookery challenge in front of thousands of people this weekend.

The Nicholson family - who opened up Cannon Hall Farm in Cawthorne, Barnsley, to the public in the late 1980s - will be hosting the Cannon Hall Farm Food Festival this August Bank Holiday weekend.

And this year they will be facing a public challenge as they perform a cook off to decide once and for all who is the best cook.

Roger Nicholson and eldest son Richard will take on Robert Nicholson and his daughter Katie in the challenge that will be completed live in the demo theatre.

Robert, a farm director, said: “It’s a little bit daunting as if something goes wrong there isn’t really any coming back from it.

“But we do have some lovely people follow us at the farm and we’re looking forward to seeing the support they give us on the day

“As a family we’ve always been really passionate about food and we hope we do everyone proud.”

The event - which is free - will welcome over 100 artisan food vendors, plus live musicians, a fun fair and a beach.

The event includes a daily sequence of cookery demos hosted by TV personality Christa Ackroyd.It will be a celebration of gastronomic delights and will feature chefs like Razan Alsous from Yorkshire Halloumi, and Tim Bilton, a former contender on the Great British Menu.

n A former post office has been transformed into a new micro bar.

The newest addition to Rotherham’s Parkgate suburb is The Little Haven, which opened thanks to funding from UK Steel Enterprise’s Kickstart Fund and serves locally sourced real ale, craft beer and ciders.

Owner Rebecca Shaw said: “The theme is to go ‘back to basics’ hence why no music will play, by doing this I hope to create a niche environment where customers can enjoy a catch up with friends, a chilled evening playing board games or our weekly quiz night.”

Rebecca refurbished the former Post Office on Broad Street. She added: “Having grown up in South Yorkshire, I’m proud to represent the area and support the local economy by serving beers brewed in the region including some from Rotherham’s Chantry Brewery, as well as only stocking bar snacks produced by local businesses.”