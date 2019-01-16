Experience for all the senses at Sheffield restaurant All Siam Thai  

Exotic flavours, perfect presentation, inviting aromas and elegant decor – All Siam Thai restaurant is an experience for all the senses.

I arrived at the eatery, 639 Ecclesall Road, unsure what to expect as I had never been a thai restaurant before, but what I found was delicious, fresh food, which was all served in the most beautiful way and by the most polite staff.

Food at All Siam Thai, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield.

I was pleased that there was a lot of choice for myself, a vegetarian, and my dinner guest, who loves dishes with as much meat as possible.

For starters, I chose tord mun kao pod, deep-fried sweetcorn cakes served with cucumber, peanut, sweet chilli and shallot relish (5.50), while my guest chose talay phuket, a selection of seafood, deep fried in batter and served with sweet chilli sauce (£8.50).

The dishes arrived promptly, accompanied by the prettiest side salad I have ever seen. Carrots had been carved in to flowers and it was clear the food had been placed on the plate with care. This attention to deal was appreciated.

The dishes themselves went down well. I enjoyed the contrast of sweet and savoury with the sweetcorn and the peanut, which was the most dominant flavour in the relish. It was a flavour combination I'd never tried before but one I would be keen to have again.

Food at All Siam Thai, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield.

The cakes themselves were perfectly cooked in a light and crisp batter. My guest was also impressed with his dish and enjoyed the variety of seafood.

For mains, I had makua sam rod, deep-fried aubergines in a batter with the chef's special sauce (£7.50) and steamed thai fragrant rice (£2.10), while my guest opted for the takri steak, sirloin of beef with a ground rice and chilli powder sauce served with sticky rice (16.50).

Again, the mains arrived quickly with stunning presentation. It was almost a shame to ruin the pretty plate, but it was worth it as the food was fantastic.

We both agreed that our dishes were wonderfully fresh with some intense but well balanced flavours. The chef's special sauce in my dish lived up to its name, with the perfect level of spice. I enjoyed the aubergine a lot, particularly as this is rarely used as the star of vegetarian dishes so I welcomed the chance to have something different.

My guest loved his dish and said the beef was tender and flavourful. He enjoyed the rice so much he finished mine when I became too full and left a few spoonfuls.

We enjoyed two cocktails (£5.95 each) with our meal and our total bill came to £52.