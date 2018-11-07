Enjoy an authentic taste of the Mediterranean at Sheffield’s newest restaurant

A new restaurant has opened its doors to diners, providing dishes inspired by the chef’s childhood growing up in the Mediterranean.

Neo Med, which opened earlier this month at Fox Valley, offers a menu which caters to all tastes and occasions.

It features grilled specials, pasta, seafood specials and even an afternoon tea menu.

There is also a special Neo Med Classics section of the menu which includes dishes from family recipes such as Lucy’s Moussaka and a pizza menu cooked from a traditional pizza oven inside the restaurant.

Chef and Owner of Neo Med Alessandro Vergine said: “The food I cook is inspired by my grandmother and mother teaching and cooking for me from childhood and still to this very day.

“As first generations Italians and Greeks I am excited and proud to be bringing the real, honest and authentic culinary and dining style of the Mediterranean to the restaurant scene and to Fox Valley.”

The new 1,920 sq. ft. restaurant is split across three floors and comes from the same family who own the Old Bridge Bakery at Holmfirth and also run a market stall at the Fox Valley Friday Market selling homemade artisan bread.

The opening of the new restaurant has also created 12 new jobs.

Neo Med is located in Fox Valley’s Independent Quarter next door to Hummingbird Bridal Studio. It prides itself on offering a traditional menu with a contemporary feel.

Fox Valley Centre Manager Laura Robinson said: “We are delighted to welcome Neo Med to Fox Valley and complete our food quarter offering here.”

“We are proud to introduce another quality independent trader to the centre and we wish them the very best with their new venture”

To find out more about Neo Med please visit http://www.neo-med.co.uk or call 01142 888895. You can also make a reservation at the restaurant via the official website. You can also view the full menu online. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options are available.

Dishes are available to eat in and also to takeaway, enabling food fans to enjoy this authentic food at home.

You can also follow Neo Med on Social Media. Search for their Instagram at neo_med18 / and their Facebook at @neomed18