Cracking ways to celebrate Easter in Sheffield

Food is synonymous with Easter - and this weekend there are plenty of egg-cellent events to get your teeth into in Sheffield.

Meadowhall shopping centre is hosting its artisan Easter market from today, Thursday March 29, until March 31.

There will be ple nty of artisan food, drink and craft producers offering their wares in the centre.

True North Co venues across the city are holding special Easter events too - from breakfast with the Easter bunny at the Waggon and Horses in Millhouses to a Sunday fun day at The Blue Stoops in Dronfield.

Tapas Revolution in Sheffield, which is based in Meadowhall, is serving an even more decadent version of its churros dessert to celebrate. The Spanish doughnuts are served in a milk chocolate Easter egg with an indulgent white chocolate sauce for dipping.

If you are still searching for the perfect chocolate egg, Cocoa Wonderland on Ecclesall Road is offering shoppers then chance to fill one with their choice of sweets and treats, at £7 for a small egg and £12 for a larger version.

City centre bar Revolutionis also serving a chocolate egg vodka, while the School of Artisan Food at Welbeck has a number of tutorials on how to make traditional Easter recipes such as hot cross buns on the blog on the school’s website.

Escape the Easter madness

Get away from the celebrations with the Penistone spring beer festival at The White Heart in Penistone.

The event runs from tomorrow March 30 until Monday April 2, with more than 40 cask beers and craft ciders on offer.

There will be live entertainment every day and entry is free.