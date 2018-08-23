Chefs galore showcasing skills at fair

One of the biggestfood events in the region rolls in this weekend, with star chefs and more than 100 traders attending.

Chatsworth Country Fair will have demonstrations from three Great British Bake Off stars, Mary Berry, Paul Hollywood, and former contestant Nadiya Hussain over the weekend.

There are also plenty of more local chefs showing their skills as part of the tasty lineup.

They include local lad and Rowley’s head chef Adam Harper from Baslow; Tim Sidaway, a chef who has spent over a decade promoting, growing and rearing local food, with restaurants Terroir Bistro in Derby and The Fishermans Rest in Belper; Eva Humphries, the Wholefood Warrior, a nutritionist and supporter of fad-free food based in Nottingham; Yorkshire’s Bolton Abbey Estate Burlington Restaurant chef Paul Leonardand Lee Mangles from Sheffield.

Two of the chefs may well also be familiar to Sheffield residents.

Yorkshire born Natasha Farrell has drawn on her Caribbean roots to run street food outfits around the world and is now setting up a new venue in Sheffield that will showcase her contemporary West Indian cuisine.

Chef Chris Hanson, of social enterprise Blend on Pinstone Street, will be showcasing vegan dishes reflective of Blend’s cultural diversity.

For shoppers the fine dood village will be bigger and better than ever this year in its new location in front of the fully restored Chatsworth House.

It will be packed with more than 100 stalls bursting with food to enjoy on the day as well as produce to take home.

Aside from food, there are plenty of attractions at the fair, from hot air balloons to a vintage fairground.

Chatsworth runs from Friday August 31 until Sunday September 2, from 9am until 6.30pm.

Book tickets at www.chatsworth.org/countryfair

Closer to home, Sheffield pub the Waggon and Horses at Millhouses is saying farewell to summer with its biggest event of the summer.

An outdoor barbecue, gin and children’s pizza making are some of the activities lined up for the Summer Fete Weekender on Saturday and Sunday.

It is a free event and will raise money for Sheffield’s St Luke’s Hospice.