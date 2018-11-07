Celebrating all things cheese at Moor Market festival 

Calling all lovers of cheese, there will be a chance to sample lots of different cheeses from around the world when the Love Cheese Festival returns to the Moor Market later this month.

The event is returning to the city centre market following the great success of the market, which was launched for the first time last year.

People will also be able to enjoy street food, craft beers, gin, prosecc and, live music at the event on Friday, November 16, from 5.30pm to 9pm.

There is free entry and all are welcome to celebrate all things cheese.