Become the lord of the manor

Dreamed of being landlord of your own local? The perfect opportunity has arisen, in the form of one of South Yorkshire’s most delightful pub restaurants.

In its imposing former manor house setting in the pretty village of Hooton Roberts near Rotherham, the Earl of Strafford is a quintessential English pub. For those who see themselves very much at home here, the pub has recently come onto the market – offering an excellent business opportunity as well as a spectacular new home.

On a busy main road but surrounded by beautiful countryside, the Earl of Strafford is a profitable business that includes a well-stocked bar and snug, a more formal restaurant, conservatory and function room.

The pub comes with three good size bedrooms as well as a fitted kitchen, large lounge and a shower room and one en suite bathroom, so would be suitable as family accommodation. The historic building stands in grounds of around an acre, including a terrace adjoining the conservatory.

A spokesman for Ernest Wilson, the Leeds-based agents that are marketing the property, said: “It is very rare that such a profitable, food-led public house comes on to the open market but this is certainly the case with the Earl of Strafford.

“It has an enviable weekly turnover and yet also has the potential to grow, following refurbishment of the function room recently. The room hasn’t been available for some time, so word is just getting round that it’s there for weddings, funerals, private parties and the like.

“The Earl of Strafford offers a whole host of possibilities, working on a growth profit margin of around 60 per cent, so it’s going to represent an excellent opportunity for the right person.”

