A small gift making a big difference

Giving a bag of salt has a long tradition, from giving salt as a house-warming present to gifting a newly married couple to wish them abundance and prosperity.

Apart from its practical use, salt carries great symbolic value as a gift.

Giving salt signifies trust between you and the other person, it’s a way of saying ‘may your life always have flavour’ and also expresses the hope that your friendship will endure and be preserved.

Salt is a gift to be treasured. It may seem very ordinary but the truth is unrefined natural salt is relatively rare and not nearly as plentiful as refined salt.

Oryx Desert Salt has created a gift set of pure, unrefined salt, free from chemicals or additives and containing naturally balanced vital minerals and trace elements.

It's a special gift straight from Nature – Oryx Desert Salt has just wrapped it up for you.

Each gourmet gift set contains 3 mini grinders containing coarse salt, smoked salt and wine salt and a hand-made mini cotton refill bag of coarse salt.

The salt is harvested in the remote, pristine South African Kalahari desert from ancient rock formations 250 million years old through which underground streams flow. It is then naturally sun-dried at temperatures reaching 47°C.

The smoked salt is cold-smoked using French oak wood shavings which produce a subtle aroma of fragrant ashy wood-smoke mingled with the crystal tang of salt.

The wine salt is infused with Baleia’s Shiraz, the natural pepperiness in its flavour profile matches beautifully with salt. The wine is infused into the salt, the Shiraz providing its intense deep ruby colour in addition to flavour.

