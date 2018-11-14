8 post-workout snacks to savour

Fitness experts have revealed eight of the best snacks for health enthusiasts to get their teeth into after intense exercise.

READ MORE: Supermarket leader Asda launches GIANT fruit



Active lifestyle website Vivotion.com have researched some of the most beneficial post-workout snacks, to help exercisers maximise their recovery and personal progression without compromising on flavour.

Help with weight loss

Some fitness fans might be tempted by a quick packet of crisps from the vending machine on their way out of the gym, but grabbing fruits such as grapes, dates or bananas would be much better for the body.

Exercise enthusiasts who get back to their house from a run, meanwhile, should consider a homemade omelette or tuna wrap as a healthier alternative to a store-brought meal-deal.

A spokesman from Vivotion.com said: “A tired body, post-workout, is vulnerable to temptation, but all the hard work in the gym could go to waste if fitness fans don’t properly refuel their body afterwards.

“As part of a balanced overall diet, exercise enthusiasts should select a healthier, natural snack or two when finishing their routine, so we have listed eight of our favoured options.

“To enhance the body benefits of leading an active life, health conscious individuals should eat fruits or other nutrient rich nibbles instead of crisps or sweets.

“But that doesn’t mean snacking needs to become a chore, like refuelling a car – the foods we have listed are also delicious.”

Here are the eight healthy foods Vivotion.com recommend eating after a work-out:

1.Dates

The high carbohydrate and potassium content of dates can help fitness enthusiasts quickly and organically reinvigorate their bodies after an intense workout.

Deliciously sweet dates are also packed full of fibre, which is vital for digestion and maintaining blood sugar balance, and antioxidants, which help fight and prevent illness.

2.Beef Jerky

After a sweat session, a high protein snack should help fitness fans’ muscles repair faster and more effectively.

Yummy beef jerky will also help speed up recovery by providing a high sodium content, that helps replace salts lost through perspiration as well as reducing the likelihood of aches and pains.

3.Tuna Wraps

To get plenty of protein and fast-digesting carbs in a more substantial, savoury snack after exercising, mix Tuna and lemon juice with fat-free yoghurt and assemble with lettuce in a tortilla.

4.Orange and Mango Smoothie

A great tasting, natural fruit smoothie will provide revitalising carbohydrates, vitamins and nutrients for exercise enthusiasts and feed their sweet tooth without added sugar.

Another advantage of an orange and mango smoothie is that, because there is no need for milk-based protein powder or thickener, it’s a vegan option.

5.Chicken and Spinach Omelette

Eggs are hard to beat as a source of protein and good unsaturated fats; omelettes are quick to make, taste great and will fill up even the most exhausted exerciser.

Grilled chicken with spinach, in an omelette filling, will provide additional flavour, and extra protein and nutrients respectively.

6.Grapes

These bite-size bundles of sweetness and electrolytes will help gym-goers maintain fluid balance and muscle function post-workout; they can be particularly refreshing if frozen.

7.Chocolate Milk

The tasty combination of calcium, carbohydrates, protein and sodium makes chocolate milk ideal for replenishing the body’s energy and nutrient levels after hitting the gym or pounding the pavements.

8.Bananas

Bananas are worth their weight in gold nutritionally because they are full of fibre to fill up fitness fans and brimming with other vital vitamins and minerals.

The list of healthy elements in Bananas also includes calcium folate, iron, manganese, magnesium, niacin, potassium, riboflavin, vitamin B6 and carbohydrates, to refresh and refuel the body.