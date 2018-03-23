5 tasty Spring cocktail recipes to try during forced rhubarb season

Yorkshire is well-known for its rhubarb triangle and with forced rhubarb season in full swing, there are plenty of tasty recipes you can try to really make the most of it.
And what better way to toast the season than with a drink?
Here are a few fruity cocktail concoctions to experiment with this Spring.
Ey Up Rhubarb
Ingredients:
25ml Slingsby Rhubarb Gin
12.5ml Hibiscus Syrup
20ml Fresh Lemon Juice
Rose Lemonade to top
Method:
Combine the rhubarb gin, hibiscus syrup and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker. Add ice, then shake and fine strain into a coupe glass. Top with rose lemonade and garnish with a rose petal.
Rhubarb bramble
Ingredients:
50ml rhubarb gin
30ml rhubarb sweet tea syrup
20ml lemon juice
10ml mulberry gin
Method:
Churn the rhubarb gin, tea and lemon juice with crushed ice. Cap and drizzle over mulberry gin. Garnish with a lemon wedge and a blackberry.
Confection Cocktail
Ingredients:
30ml Rhubarb gin
20ml Rhubarb and rose hip cordial
200ml Bitter lemon tonic
Method:
Add all of the ingredients to a short glass over ice. Stir down and garnish with an edible flower, sweets, or a sherbet rim for a sugary finish.
Rhubarb Fizz
Ingredients:
50ml rhubarb gin
50ml pink grapefruit
25ml elderflower
Top Grapefruit lemonade
Method:
Add all of the ingredients into a tall glass over ice and stir. Garnish with a wedge of pink grapefruit for a bit of added zing.
Rhubarb Rossini
Ingredients:
25ml rhubarb gin
20ml elderflower liquor
10ml raspberry puree
Top with champagne
Method:
Shake the puree, elderflower and gin. Fine strain into a flute or coup glass and top with champagne. Finish off with a blackberry garnish on the rim.