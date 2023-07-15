News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Five free and affordable summer activities for Sheffield kids at Chatsworth House - including outdoor cinema

Drop-in art workshops and spotters’ guides will run for free, alongside some ticketed events including hands-on “young farmer” days and the return of outdoor cinema screenings.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 15th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

Chatsworth is encouraging families to take to the countryside this summer with nature-themed activities for all ages.

Art workshops will be running for free on Tuesdays and Thursdays, encouraging kids to get creative and connected with the natural world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

    New, free wildlife guides have also been launched recently, to help sharpen visitors’ bird-spotting skills and knowledge of bees, butterflies, and wildflowers across the estate.

    Anyone travelling to Chatsworth by public transport can get £5 off any ticket type, thanks to their car-free discount scheme. And, if you are driving, remember to book online beforehand for free parking.

    Details of children's activities and events are listed in full below. For ticketed events, children must be accompanied by one adult.

    Art in the Park

    Free, drop-in - every Tuesday and Thursday from 25 July to 31 August, at 10:30am and 1:30pm

    The nature-themed, outside art workshops will be first-come, first-served on the day. All the materials will be provided, to give children of all ages the chance to use their imaginations and creativity in a natural setting.

    Mini makers

    £6.50 per child, £2.50 per adult - Wednesday 19 July, 6 September, 20 September and 4 October, at 10:30am

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    These art sessions will get little ones, aged 3-5, making new friends and developing their self-expression. They will take home their artwork too, which might include painting with straws, rubbings, and other art with natural materials.

    Chatsworth is holding a range of free and affordable activities for kids this summerChatsworth is holding a range of free and affordable activities for kids this summer
    Chatsworth is holding a range of free and affordable activities for kids this summer

    Seedlings gardening club

    £6.50 per child, £2.50 per adult - Tuesday 12th September and 10th October, at 4pm

    The after-school gardening club will give kids aged 4-7 the chance to explore the kitchen and cutting garden and learn how to grow different flowers, fruits and vegetables.

    Little pips gardening club

    £6.50 per child, £2.50 per adult - Monday 17 July, 4 September, 18 September, 2 October and 16 October, at 10am

    A chance for pre-schoolers aged between 3-5 to learn about wildlife and help insects thrive, by making butterfly feeding stations, a wormery, and having a go at watering and weeding to keep the plants happy.

    Lambs at Chatsworth farmyardLambs at Chatsworth farmyard
    Lambs at Chatsworth farmyard

    Young farmers

    £25 per child, £15 per adult - 25 July, 26 July, 1 August, 3 August, 8 August, 10 August, 15 August, 16 August, 23 August

    Children aged between 7 and 16 and their accompanying adult can spend an afternoon as a farmer, mucking in with daily jobs in the Chatsworth Farmyard including collecting eggs, milking goats, cuddling guinea pigs, or grooming Shetland Ponies.

    Related topics:Chatsworth HouseSheffieldPlants