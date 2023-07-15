Drop-in art workshops and spotters’ guides will run for free, alongside some ticketed events including hands-on “young farmer” days and the return of outdoor cinema screenings.

Chatsworth is encouraging families to take to the countryside this summer with nature-themed activities for all ages.

Art workshops will be running for free on Tuesdays and Thursdays, encouraging kids to get creative and connected with the natural world.

New, free wildlife guides have also been launched recently, to help sharpen visitors’ bird-spotting skills and knowledge of bees, butterflies, and wildflowers across the estate.

Anyone travelling to Chatsworth by public transport can get £5 off any ticket type, thanks to their car-free discount scheme. And, if you are driving, remember to book online beforehand for free parking.

Details of children's activities and events are listed in full below. For ticketed events, children must be accompanied by one adult.

Free, drop-in - every Tuesday and Thursday from 25 July to 31 August, at 10:30am and 1:30pm

The nature-themed, outside art workshops will be first-come, first-served on the day. All the materials will be provided, to give children of all ages the chance to use their imaginations and creativity in a natural setting.

£6.50 per child, £2.50 per adult - Wednesday 19 July, 6 September, 20 September and 4 October, at 10:30am

These art sessions will get little ones, aged 3-5, making new friends and developing their self-expression. They will take home their artwork too, which might include painting with straws, rubbings, and other art with natural materials.

Chatsworth is holding a range of free and affordable activities for kids this summer

£6.50 per child, £2.50 per adult - Tuesday 12th September and 10th October, at 4pm

The after-school gardening club will give kids aged 4-7 the chance to explore the kitchen and cutting garden and learn how to grow different flowers, fruits and vegetables.

£6.50 per child, £2.50 per adult - Monday 17 July, 4 September, 18 September, 2 October and 16 October, at 10am

A chance for pre-schoolers aged between 3-5 to learn about wildlife and help insects thrive, by making butterfly feeding stations, a wormery, and having a go at watering and weeding to keep the plants happy.

Lambs at Chatsworth farmyard

£25 per child, £15 per adult - 25 July, 26 July, 1 August, 3 August, 8 August, 10 August, 15 August, 16 August, 23 August