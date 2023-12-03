The Beauty and the Beast pantomime officially opens at Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre next week.

The Star has been given a sneak-peak of rehearsals for the Beauty and the Beast pantomime.

This year's hilarious fun-filled family pantomime stars Duncan James (Blue) as Danton and Jennie Dale (CBeebies' Swashbuckle) as Cupid.

Both Duncan and Jennie join legendary Dame Damian Williams who will be playing Madame Bellie Fillop, comedian and ventriloquist Max Fulham as Phillipe Fillop, alongside Gordon the Monkey, Bessy Ewa as Belle, Aidan Banyard as Beast and Prince Henri, plus a talented ensemble including: Ronnie Burden, Luke Cartledge, Hollie Duncan, Lavinia Mai, Shona Masson and Rhys Wyn Owen.

The pantomime officially opens at the Lyceum Theatre on Friday, December 8, 2023, and runs until Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Ahead of the panto's arrival at the theatre, The Star has been given a number of pictures of rehearsals for the show, which has been written and directed by Paul Hendy (Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella) and produced by Evolution, the same team behind last year's well-received panto, Jack and the Beanstalk.

This fairy-tale extravaganza promises to be full of hilarious comedy, lavish sets, fantastic music, beautiful costumes, magic and mayhem.

Visit sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/beauty-and-the-beast for more information.

