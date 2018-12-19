Find out what festive fun you could be having with the kids in Sheffield this week

The ultimate Christmas cinematic line-up is heading to Sheffield’s 92 Burton Road this Christmas – with screenings of Die Hard, Home Alone, and Love Actually.

The festive fun will take place this Friday December 21 and Saturday December 22 in the quirky Kelham Island location. Cinema-goers will find themselves travelling through an enchanted Narnia-themed wardrobe as they enter into a world of twinkling lights and Christmas wonder, the perfect setting to enjoy some festive favourites on the big screen.

Ahead of each screening there will be a sprinkling of festive cheer in a Winter Wonderland, with the venue’s resident DJ spinning the best Christmas classics, street food vendors serving up fantastic wintry grub and a bar serving a selection of drinks including some winter warmers throughout the evening.

Die Hard will screen on Friday evening, with doors opening at 6.30pm and the film starting at 8.30pm, for over 16s only. The doors will open for Home Alone on Saturday at 2pm, and the film – suitable for all the fmaily – showing at 4pm. The Love Actually event will see doors open later that same day, at 6.30pm, ahead of the film at 8.30pm, again for over 16s only.

Visit www.thevillagegreenevents.co for details of this fantastic film weekend.

- Also next week, there will be a Santa Sleigh Christmas Eve Tour setting off from the Wortley Stores at 3pm, on a five hour tour of the local area. This annual event, hosted by Wortley Rotary, will once again make for a terrific festive family sight, not to be missed. Visit wortleyrotary.co.uk for details.

- The goose is getting fat and Kermit and pals are out in force in this tongue-in-cheek adaptation of A Christmas Carol, screening at the Showroom cinema this weekend, running from Friday December 21 to Monday December 24. Michael Caine appears as Scrooge in The Muppets Christmas Carol, along with a gaggle of heart-warming songs. What better way to get into the spirit than a magical romp through Christmas past, present and future? In these troubled times, join soulful, caring Bob Cratchit in a timeless tale which shows that people are good and there is enough in the world for everyone. What the Dickens would you be up in the run up to Christmas anyway?

- Attend this Christmas Eve Snowy Santa Meet Up at Medieval Mayhem on Neepsend Lane, next Monday December 24, from 9am to 4pm. Meet Santa, enjoy the Snow Disco and create a Santa Stop Sign. Visit medievalmayhem.co.uk to book.

Merry Christmas!