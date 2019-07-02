Film crews descend on Sheffield street as shooting continues for Everybody's Talking About Jamie movie
Film crews have continued their shooting for the Everybody's Talking About Jamie movie.
By Sam Cooper
Tuesday, 02 July, 2019, 15:24
The cast and crew filmed on Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, on Tuesday, after shooting footage in the city centre last month.
Hollywood icon Richard E Grant heads the cast for the film, which is based on a documentary which later became a successful West End show.
Other locations are set to be used across Sheffield in the coming weeks for the movie which also stars Happy Valley and Coronation Street star Sarah Lancashire.
The film tells the story of 16-year-old Jamie New who lives on a council estate in Sheffield and dreams of becoming a drag queen.