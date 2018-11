Mr and Mrs Barnes are back at Sheffield Manor Lodge this Sunday with their festive wartime celebrations.

There will be vintage bus rides, a ration book Christmas bake, and some festive stalls. Visit Grandma Barnes, who will be making cracker crafts for you to take home, and visit the artist studios, to see some of the city’s best crafts people hard at work making a host of gifts. And don’t forget to drop by and make a wish at the Wishing Tree! From 11am to 4pm.