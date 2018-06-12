FATHERS DAY: Celebrate dad in style in Sheffield this weekend

Whether you fancy getting active with dad this Sunday, or enjoying some more mellow time together, there’s tonnes of ways to celebrate that special man in your life.

A number of venues are offering free facilities for dads, so head to Concord Sports Centre (12pm to 3pm) and Hillsborough Leisure Centre (8am to 4.30pm) this Saturday, or Ponds Forge (from 10.30am) this Saturday and Sunday, where dads can swim free when accompanied by a paying child.

If the ice is more your dad’s style, visit IceSheffield this Saturday and Sunday, from 10.30am to 3.30pm, where dads can skate free, when accompanied by a paying child. There will also be a bouncy castle, painting on ice, arts and crafts and face painting.

Over at Cineworld Sheffield, there will be a screening of Avatar in 3D, for one day only, showing in the VIP and main cinema, from 2pm to 5pm.

On the lush alien world of Pandora live the Na’vi, beings who appear primitive but are highly evolved. Because the planet’s environment is poisonous, human/Na’vi hybrids, called Avatars, must link to human minds to allow for free movement on Pandora. Jake Sully, a paralyzed former Marine, becomes mobile again through one such Avatar and falls in love with a Na’vi woman. As a bond with her grows, he is drawn into a battle for the survival of her world.

At Underbank Activity Centre, on Oaks Lane in Stocksbridge, Father’s Day will be marked with a difference this Sunday, from 10am to 5.30pm, where you can choose from activities including canoeing, sit on-top kayaking, stand-up-paddle-boarding, survival skills, or sailing. The experience costs £16 for adults and £12 for children and no previous experience is needed. Call 01782 722226 to book.

Adventure Now, on Kenwood Road, will also be inviting dads along for free this weekend, to try their hand at everything from axe throwing and archery, to crossbow shooting and much more. Visit Kenwood Hall Hotel this Sunday to try the fun for yourself.

Poppies Bakehouse on Ecclesall Road will be hosting a special Father’s Day Cooking Tots session this Saturday, from 10am to 11.30am, where little ones - aged 20 months to five years - can engage in some cooking and bonding with dads during a 90 minute session that will include some free play time, baking time, games and activities and a bit of winding down time when kids and dads can taste the goodies they’ve made together.

Visit Poppies Bakehouse on Facebook to book.