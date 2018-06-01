FAMILY: 12 ways to entertain the kids in Sheffield this week

1) Our fair city is filled with superheroes - and I’m not talking of the Marvel variety.

Each day these heroic men and women don their capes (hospital uniforms) and work dilligently to care for and save the lives of babies in Sheffield, tackling whatever the day may throw at them.

Well now the families of Sheffield have got the opportunity to give a little something back, as Jessops Superheroes 2018 kicks off in Graves Park this Sunday.

“We want to ensure that the Jessop Wing and its staff remain among the best in the country, but we need your help to do it!,” said Melody Mills, of Sheffield Hospitals Charity.

“By taking part, the money you raise will help to improve the care and treatment of babies and their families at the Jessop Wing.”

The walk will begin at 10am and is a buggy friendly 2.5k route. Bikes, trikes, slings and even dads shoulders are welcome, and everyone is encouraged to wear superhero costumes. All who take part will be given a free superhero bib or cape.

Visit sheffieldhospitalscharity.org.uk/superheroes for details.

2) Also this weekend, Sheffield Manor Lodge will be hosting its annual Battle Re-enactment this Sunday, complete with vikings, medieval knights, civic war soldiers, Napoleonic guards, and WW1 and WW2 soldiers. As well as all the fun on the battle grounds, there will also be living camps with the chance for you to join in and have a go, a bouncy castle, facepainting and the sandpit for younger visitors.

History will be recreated from 11am until 4pm.

3) Over at The Ponderosa, on St Stephen’s Walk, there will be an all day festival of music and art running this Saturday, from 12pm to 8pm.

Peace in the Park aims ot celebrate the love of humanity, the power of peace, and the diversity and achievements of Sheffield’s communities. From the music stages to the kids zone, Peace in the Park is a day of dancing, music, arts and more, designed to bring the people of Sheffield together.

Visit peaceinthepark.org.uk for details.

4) On Sunday, over at Todwick Park, The Pastures, an annual fun day will be getting underway from 1pm.

This year’s country show theme will include all the usual activities, plus a few surprises - including a live egg hatch, birds of prey display, pony rides, face painting, and inflatables.

5) Over at Big Tops Place Centre, Bookers Way, there will be a Teddy Bears Picnic this Thursday, from 10.30am to 12 noon. Enjoy role playing with Mrs Bumble, and a great morning of fun and imagination.

6) Kapow! Get ready to give dementia the old ‘heave-ho’ as the first ever ‘Defeat Dementia’ Superhero Sprint comes to the city this weekend.

Families from across Sheffield are invited to dress up as their favourite superhero or supervillain and use their superpowers to walk, run, or sprint to the finish line. It’s going to be a whole comic strip of fun, with a whole lot of running thrown in. Choose the 5km fun run, 10km, or half marathon race and head down to the RunForIt start line at Sheffield Tinsley Canal Towpath this Saturday, with the first race getting underway at 10am. Burn off some energy, use your superpowers and help raise funds to help defeat dementia. A terrific morning out for all the family and a great chance to give something back. Medals and a free goody bag for all finishers. Visit Eventbrite for tickets.

7) Enjoy Forest School Wednesdays in Ecclesall Woods, giving children - aged 5-12 years - the chance to connect with nature, themselves and others through both child-led andadult-led activities.

Whittling, flora and wildlife identification, natural art, den building and gallivanting through the enchanting Ecclesall Woods are all on the agenda this Wednesday, with a forest school session running from 9.30am.

Sessions cost £14 per child and include the use of all tools and resources as well as healthy snacks and drinks.

The sessions are all led by qualified Forest School leader and primary school teacher Claire, with assistance from trainee Forest School leader Sarah.

Email clairejames33@yahoo.co.uk to book your child’s place, or leave a message on the RootEd Facebook page. There is availability for a maximum of 10 children per session, so advance booking is advised.

8) With Father’s Day coming up, it’s all about dads this week in Sheffield.

Baby Sensory Sheffield is hosting a special dads session this Saturday, from 10.30am to 1pm, at The Greystones, on Greystones Road. This class will give dad, and the rest of the family, a chance to enjoy some activities and quality time with their little ones whilst having a good giggle.

Over at Greenhill Methodist Church a ‘Who Let The Dads Out?’ session is held on the second Saturday of every month, from 10am to 12 noon, where dads and step-dads enjoy bacon butties and play with the kids.

9) Sheffield’s Norfolk Heritage Park has been invaded by prehistoric predators.

More than 30 lifelike animatronic dinosaurs – including an 18m-high roaring T-Rex and a 16m-long dipolodocus – are now on show at the city park, snapping their jaws and swaying their tails for audiences of all ages.

Naz Kabir, event director of Jurassic Kingdom, said: “The awe-inspiring dinosaurs give kids and adults alike the chance to experience the sheer size and scale of these fascinating creatures close-up, embarking on a prehistoric adventure that’s both exciting and educational.”

Visit before June 10.

10) Circus Mini session

Greentop Community Circus Centre, St Thomas Building

Saturday, 10.45am to 11.45am

Enjoy a fun-filled early years circus for 3-6 year olds, teaching everything from hula hoop, scarf juggling and plate spinning, to diablo, bucket stilts and flower sticks. Call 0114 2448828 for details.

11) Festival Day @ Shiregreen

Shiregreen Community Centre

Saturday, 12pm

Enjoy a festival day this weekend for all the family with a raffle, hook-a-duck, a bouncy castle, tombola, BBQ, face painting, home bakes and much more.

12) Kids carriage rides

Graves Park, Hemsworth Road

Sunday, 8am to 3pm

Enjoy Princess carriage and Batman carriage rides for children.