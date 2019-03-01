Explore the hidden underground of Sheffield at Festival of the Outdoors

The programme for the 2019 Festival of the Outdoors has been released – and there's something for everyone.

From city centre dual mountain biking and road cycling challenges to heritage walks, beer runs, yoga, archery and even a paddle board river clean up, there will be a wide range of events and activities on offer.

One of the most unique events in the festival, which will take place across this month, will be a series of Urban Caving trips into the storm drain network below Sheffield’s city centre.

Sheffield Adventure Film Festival (ShAFF) and the youth hostelling charity YHA (England & Wales) have teamed up with The Outdoor City to provide this exclusive opportunity.

Councilllor Mazher Iqbal, Cabinet Member for Business and Investment said: “The outdoor community has come together in an amazing way to support the Festival of the Outdoors and I hope as many people as possible turn out to enjoy the activities.

“The waterways are a vital part of the character of the city centre and I look forward to sharing the story of these.”

ShAFF is one of the headline events in the festival, returning along with The Magnificent Seven hill climb, Big Running Weekend and Howard Street Dual mountain biking event. Climbing Works International Festival (CWIF) will also kick off the festivities this weekend.