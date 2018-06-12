Exclusive reader drinks offer

Star readers can now enjoy an exclusive ‘buy one get one free’ offer on drinks in the city for World Cup games this summer.

The city’s biggest world cup festival is kicking off at Abbeydale Picture House this week, and visitors can expect a festival atmosphere for the live games – featuring bands, comedy, street food, craft beer, an outdoor terrace, footy-oke, beer pong, and FIFA and table football tournaments.

And that’s not to mention the games themselves, being shown in cinema quality on the largest screen in the city.

Drinks-wise, a ‘mates-rates’ bar will be serving up a selection of craft ales, prosecco and cider alongside cocktails such as Moscow Mules & Black Russians. Grub comes from hot dog specialists Get Wurst, while South Yorkshire’s finest gourmet pie merchants Pie Eyed will be bringing the pastry.

Taking place from June 14 and running until July 15, Kickov will opens its doors for a Father’s Day special this Sunday, featuring a trio of live matches and samba bands on offer.

Each match day will feature a selection of DJs and house bands including Smiling Ivy, Last Of The Wonder Kids, Rogue Siesta and

some of the region’s finest new talent.

Kickov creator Al Daw said: “This is going to be a festival of football in every sense – a unique blend of music, games, drinks, food, fun and a bit of sun!

“Seeing the game on the spectacular big screen at the Abbeydale Picture House alongside what we have planned will be unforgettable, it’s going to be a cracking atmosphere. We’re trying to get fans of each and every team down to the cinema to see a game. It’s going to an inclusive atmosphere that celebrates the beautiful game in all its glory, we’re even organising a world cup #kitgoals competition for the best dressed fan each matchday.”

Star readers can retain Kickov’s exclusive offer of ‘buy one get one free’ on ANY drink at the festival by presenting this article at the Kickov terrace bar on any game day.