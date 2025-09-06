Lewis Capaldi’s two-night stint at Sheffield’s Utilita arena is set to get underway in a matter of hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish singer’s 2025 tour comes two years after his decision to step away from the spotlight to focus on his mental health.

It also follows a triumphant return to the Glastonbury festival with a surprise set on the Pyramid stage back in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis’ 16-date “Survive” tour is set to kick off in Sheffield tonight (Saturday, September 6, 2025), with two back-to-back shows at the city’s Utilita arena | 3rd party

A spokesperson for Lewis said: “After weathering the kind of storm that few can prepare for, Lewis Capaldi returns with a renewed sense of purpose. ‘Survive’ proves that even in the darkest moments, there’s still strength in showing up.

“As he marks a new era, Lewis isn’t just surviving, he’s returning even stronger, heart wide open, and ready to step out again.”

And now, Lewis’ 16-date “Survive” tour is set to kick off in Sheffield tonight (Saturday, September 6, 2025), with two back-to-back shows at the city’s Utilita arena.

With that in mind, here is a handy list of everything you need to know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are there any tickets left?

There are still tickets available for both tonight and tomorrow night (Sunday, September 7).

According to the Ticketmaster, the number of remaining tickets for both nights is described as limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will there be a support act?

Singer-songwriter Skye Newman will support Lewis on both nights, while Aaron Rowe will join the pair tomorrow night.

What are the running times for both nights?

Currently, only the running times for tonight have been released.

They are as follows:

Car Park & Box Office opens: 4pm

4pm Doors open: 6pm

6pm Skye Newman: 7pm

7pm Lewis Capaldi : 8.30pm

8.30pm Curfew: 11pm

This story will be updated with the running times for tomorrow night when they become available.

“As he marks a new era, Lewis isn’t just surviving, he’s returning even stronger, heart wide open, and ready to step out again.” | 3rd party

What will the set list be?

Given that the Sheffield shows mark the first dates on Lewis’ new tour, it is hard to know exactly which songs will be included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, during his Glastonbury set this summer, Lewis treated the audience to classics from his repertoire including: Before You Go; Grace; Hold Me While You Wait; Bruises; Forget Me, along with a first live showing of ‘Survive’, and an emotional performance of Someone You Loved.

Lewis also performed a similar combination of songs during a set at Between the Bridges in London back in July.

What is the bag policy at the Utilita Arena Sheffield?

This is what the venue says about the rules around taking bags to the arena:

All bags larger than 30cm wide x 40cm long x 20cm deep (approx. A3 sized) are strictly prohibited

Rucksacks/Backpacks are not permitted and there is no on-site facility to store prohibited items

Bags that can be worn on the back must not exceed 30cm wide x 20cm long x 20cm deep (approx. A4 sized)

Read More Lewis Capaldi: Big name singer announces Sheffield Arena date for comeback tour and how to get tickets

What security measures will be in place?

The venue says it is “in constant liaison with officers from the government’s anti-terrorism unit to ensure that we are following Home Office guidelines and have up to date intelligence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They add: “Our new Evolv Technology AI security screening system is now in use.

“There’s no need to remove items from your pockets. The scanners are safe for everyone, including those with medical conditions.

“We recommend that you arrive as close to the doors open time as you can and keep the items that you bring with you to a minimum as this will delay your entry.”

Read More Spotify rich list: the 10 artists and tracks that dominated the streaming service and playlists for a decade

What public transport is available to take me to the Utilita Arena Sheffield?

Trams

The Arena has its very own stop - Arena / Olympic Legacy Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This tram stop is served by the Yellow Route and Tram Train, both of which bypass the traffic giving you a fast, smooth and reliable way to get to your event.

Tram tickets can be bought on board from the conductor, but for better value, buy ahead through the TSY Mobile app.

Visit the Supertram website to plan your journey.

Park and ride

If part of your journey needs to be by car, why not Park & Ride? Most trams to the Arena travel away from local roads, bypassing traffic. For more information on travelling to the Arena by Supertram click here.

Park & Ride facilities are available from the train station at Meadowhall Shopping Centre and off the Sheffield Parkway (A630). Supertram also connects the park and ride facilities throughout the City to the Arena - for more information on Park & Ride, call Traveline on 0800 952 0002.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meadowhall park and ride

Situated next to Meadowhall Interchange to the North of the Meadowhall shopping centre this site has great access from Junction 34 of the M1 and parking is free.

Nunnery Square (Sheffield Parkway) park & ride

This site is ideal for the Arena and is accessible from Junction 33 of the M1. The car park is secure and It is only a 5 minute tram ride from the Arena.Trams are every 10 minutes at peak times and 20 minutes off peak.

Tickets include car parking and unlimited tram travel for the driver on the day of purchase with some group tickets also available.

Middlewood and Halfway park & ride

This site also offer secure car parking at easily accessible locations outside of the city centre combined with a regular tram service to take you hassle free to your destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bus

The Arena is served by several bus routes click here to visit the Travel South Yorkshire website. You can also view a full list of route maps for the whole region - just click here.

Taxi

Veezu Taxis are available for bookings on 0114 239 39 39 or visit their website.

Rail travel

The arena has two rail stations within easy reach of the venue.

Sheffield's main railway station is situated in the city centre - Sheaf Street, Sheffield, S1 2BP - and is approximately a 10 minute taxi or 20 minute Supertram journey to the venue.

An alternative station is available at Meadowhall Interchange - which has a Supertram link to the venue - approximately a five minute Supertram journey to the venue.