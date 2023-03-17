News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
40 minutes ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
5 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
5 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
7 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
8 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie announces UK tour including Sheffield shows - how to get tickets

Sheffield is once again set to see the homecoming of one of its beloved shows, Everybody’s Talking about Jamie next year as part of the UK tour.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 17th Mar 2023, 14:14 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 14:14 GMT

Sheffield is set to see the homecoming of one of its beloved musical shows, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, as part of the UK tour which will begin in September this year. The award-winning West End musical tour that runs until May 2024, will include multiple shows across the country with 18 venues so far.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will begin their nine-month tour in September in Salford, with stops in major cities such as Nottingham, Cardiff, Leeds, Liverpool, London, and Glasgow. Sheffield will see the return of the musical in April of next year, which fans in the city are eagerly anticipating.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The touring cast of the stage show has also been revealed, with Ivano Turco (from Cinderella and Get Up, Stand Up!) as main character Jamie New. The cast also features Rebecca McKinnis (We Will Rock You, Dear Evan Hansen), Talia Palamathanan (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Tour and film) and Shobna Gulati (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie West End and Film).

Most Popular

    Everybody’s Talking About Jamie always has a special place in Sheffield’s heart. The musical tells the story of Jamie New, a teenager from Sheffield who wants to become a drag queen. Its film, released in 2021, was shot in various locations in Sheffield, such as Crookes Social Club and Trafalgar Warehouse.

    The musical, which is a stage show with music by Dan Gillespie Sells and book and lyrics by Tom MacRae, is inspired by the 2011 British television documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16 directed by Jenny Popplewell. It premiered in Sheffield in 2017 and then moved to London’s West End. It has since won several awards and received critical acclaim.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Sheffield shows

    Everybody’s Talking About Jamie UK tour will visit Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre next year. The show will be held at the theatre from April 9 to 20, 2024.

    Everybody’s Talking About Jamie UK tour dates

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    September 7 – 17 2023 – The Lowry, Salford

    September 19 – 23  2023 – Empire Theatre, Sunderland

    September 25 – 30 2023 – Theatre Royal, Nottingham

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    October 2 – 7 2023 – Churchill Theatre, Bromley

    October 9 – 14  2023 – Hippodrome Theatre, Birmingham

    October 23 – 28 2023 – Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

    October 31 – November 11 2023 – Theatre Royal, Brighton

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    November 14 – 19 2023 – Grand Theatre, Leeds

    November 21 – 25 2023 – Winter Gardens, Blackpool

    November 28 –  December 2 2023 – Venue Cymru, Llandudno

    December 12– 30 2023 – New Theatre, Oxford

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    January 16 – 20 2024 – Theatre Royal, Newcastle

    January 23– 27 2024 – Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

    January 29 – February 3 2024 – New Victoria Theatre, Woking

    February 9 – March 23 2024 – The Peacock Theatre, London

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    April 9 – 20 2024 – Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

    April 22 – 27 2024 – Empire Theatre, Liverpool

    May 13 – 18 2024 – King’s Theatre, Glasgow

    How to get tickets to Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Sheffield shows

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Tickets are not currently available for the Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Sheffield shows. However,  they will be available on March 27 via the Sadlers Wells website.

    The company of the Everybody's Talking About Jamie Tour. Photo credit Matt Crocket
    The company of the Everybody's Talking About Jamie Tour. Photo credit Matt Crocket
    The company of the Everybody's Talking About Jamie Tour. Photo credit Matt Crocket

    SheffieldJamie New