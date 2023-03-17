Sheffield is set to see the homecoming of one of its beloved musical shows, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, as part of the UK tour which will begin in September this year. The award-winning West End musical tour that runs until May 2024, will include multiple shows across the country with 18 venues so far.
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will begin their nine-month tour in September in Salford, with stops in major cities such as Nottingham, Cardiff, Leeds, Liverpool, London, and Glasgow. Sheffield will see the return of the musical in April of next year, which fans in the city are eagerly anticipating.
The touring cast of the stage show has also been revealed, with Ivano Turco (from Cinderella and Get Up, Stand Up!) as main character Jamie New. The cast also features Rebecca McKinnis (We Will Rock You, Dear Evan Hansen), Talia Palamathanan (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Tour and film) and Shobna Gulati (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie West End and Film).
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie always has a special place in Sheffield’s heart. The musical tells the story of Jamie New, a teenager from Sheffield who wants to become a drag queen. Its film, released in 2021, was shot in various locations in Sheffield, such as Crookes Social Club and Trafalgar Warehouse.
The musical, which is a stage show with music by Dan Gillespie Sells and book and lyrics by Tom MacRae, is inspired by the 2011 British television documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16 directed by Jenny Popplewell. It premiered in Sheffield in 2017 and then moved to London’s West End. It has since won several awards and received critical acclaim.
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Sheffield shows
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie UK tour will visit Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre next year. The show will be held at the theatre from April 9 to 20, 2024.
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie UK tour dates
September 7 – 17 2023 – The Lowry, Salford
September 19 – 23 2023 – Empire Theatre, Sunderland
September 25 – 30 2023 – Theatre Royal, Nottingham
October 2 – 7 2023 – Churchill Theatre, Bromley
October 9 – 14 2023 – Hippodrome Theatre, Birmingham
October 23 – 28 2023 – Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff
October 31 – November 11 2023 – Theatre Royal, Brighton
November 14 – 19 2023 – Grand Theatre, Leeds
November 21 – 25 2023 – Winter Gardens, Blackpool
November 28 – December 2 2023 – Venue Cymru, Llandudno
December 12– 30 2023 – New Theatre, Oxford
January 16 – 20 2024 – Theatre Royal, Newcastle
January 23– 27 2024 – Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton
January 29 – February 3 2024 – New Victoria Theatre, Woking
February 9 – March 23 2024 – The Peacock Theatre, London
April 9 – 20 2024 – Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield
April 22 – 27 2024 – Empire Theatre, Liverpool
May 13 – 18 2024 – King’s Theatre, Glasgow
How to get tickets to Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Sheffield shows
Tickets are not currently available for the Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Sheffield shows. However, they will be available on March 27 via the Sadlers Wells website.