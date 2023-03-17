Sheffield is once again set to see the homecoming of one of its beloved shows, Everybody’s Talking about Jamie next year as part of the UK tour.

Sheffield is set to see the homecoming of one of its beloved musical shows, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie , as part of the UK tour which will begin in September this year. The award-winning West End musical tour that runs until May 2024, will include multiple shows across the country with 18 venues so far.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will begin their nine-month tour in September in Salford, with stops in major cities such as Nottingham, Cardiff, Leeds, Liverpool, London, and Glasgow. Sheffield will see the return of the musical in April of next year, which fans in the city are eagerly anticipating.

The touring cast of the stage show has also been revealed , with Ivano Turco (from Cinderella and Get Up, Stand Up!) as main character Jamie New. The cast also features Rebecca McKinnis (We Will Rock You, Dear Evan Hansen), Talia Palamathanan (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Tour and film) and Shobna Gulati (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie West End and Film).

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie always has a special place in Sheffield’s heart. The musical tells the story of Jamie New, a teenager from Sheffield who wants to become a drag queen. Its film, released in 2021, was shot in various locations in Sheffield, such as Crookes Social Club and Trafalgar Warehouse.

The musical, which is a stage show with music by Dan Gillespie Sells and book and lyrics by Tom MacRae, is inspired by the 2011 British television documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16 directed by Jenny Popplewell. It premiered in Sheffield in 2017 and then moved to London’s West End. It has since won several awards and received critical acclaim.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Sheffield shows

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie UK tour will visit Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre next year. The show will be held at the theatre from April 9 to 20, 2024.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie UK tour dates

September 7 – 17 2023 – The Lowry, Salford

September 19 – 23 2023 – Empire Theatre, Sunderland

September 25 – 30 2023 – Theatre Royal, Nottingham

October 2 – 7 2023 – Churchill Theatre, Bromley

October 9 – 14 2023 – Hippodrome Theatre, Birmingham

October 23 – 28 2023 – Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

October 31 – November 11 2023 – Theatre Royal, Brighton

November 14 – 19 2023 – Grand Theatre, Leeds

November 21 – 25 2023 – Winter Gardens, Blackpool

November 28 – December 2 2023 – Venue Cymru, Llandudno

December 12– 30 2023 – New Theatre, Oxford

January 16 – 20 2024 – Theatre Royal, Newcastle

January 23– 27 2024 – Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

January 29 – February 3 2024 – New Victoria Theatre, Woking

February 9 – March 23 2024 – The Peacock Theatre, London

April 9 – 20 2024 – Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

April 22 – 27 2024 – Empire Theatre, Liverpool

May 13 – 18 2024 – King’s Theatre, Glasgow

How to get tickets to Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Sheffield shows

Tickets are not currently available for the Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Sheffield shows. However, they will be available on March 27 via the Sadlers Wells website.