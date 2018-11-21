Everybody’s favourite man in red returns to Weston Park Museum

Santa returns to West Park Museum this December 1, as it’s once again transformed into Santa’s North Pole ho-ho-home.

Each year the museum gets a great response to its very own special museum Santa, as Weston Park’s Arctic World gallery gets its festive makeover.

Bring the children family along to meet the big man in red himself, who’ll be there with a warm welcome, quality presents and plenty of Christmas cheer throughout the month, in the run up to Christmas.

“Parents have enough hassle to deal with in the run up to Christmas,” one of the museum’s little elves shared with City Buzz recently.

“So we’ve made a visit to see Santa as stress-free as possible, with our new online booking, meaning that parents can just hop online, pick the day of their visit and time- slot that suits them.”

Visit museums-sheffield.org.uk to book.