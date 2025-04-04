Live from Doncaster: 27 events to tide you over until Autumn 2025 including the St Leger Festival

A look ahead to the events set to occupy your Spring and Summer months in Doncaster

So, what's on offer in Doncaster now that the sun has come out and, hopefully, is here to stay for a few months?

Well, quite a bit, to be honest, and that's not even including the eagerly anticipated St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse shortly before autumn arrives.

From collectors' fairs and talks by renowned sports figures to music from outstanding cover bands, there's plenty to experience locally over the spring and summer months – alongside Donny Fest 2025.

Many of the events we've highlighted still have tickets available through Ticketmaster or See Tickets. Take a look at what has caught our eye in the area over the next few months before the darker evenings return

1. An Evening with Carl 'Foggy' Fogarty - April 5 2025, Doncaster Dome

Motorcycle racing enthusiasts won't want to miss this opportunity to spend an evening with the legendary Carl 'Foggy' Fogarty at the Doncaster Dome. Hear first-hand accounts from one of the most successful World Superbike riders of all time as he shares stories from his illustrious career, offering insights into the thrilling world of motorsports. | Allsport UK /Allsport/Getty Images

2. Rhod Gilbert & The Giant Grapefruit - April 10 2025, Doncaster Dome

Get ready for a night of side-splitting comedy as Rhod Gilbert brings his latest show, 'Rhod Gilbert & The Giant Grapefruit,' to the Doncaster Dome. Known for his observational humor and surreal storytelling, Gilbert promises a hilarious evening exploring life's absurdities, all likely revolving around the mysterious giant grapefruit! | Getty Images

3. An Evening with Ricky Hatton - April 11 2025, Doncaster Dome

Boxing fans are in for a treat with 'An Evening with Ricky Hatton' at the Doncaster Dome. The popular former world champion will be sharing anecdotes from his action-packed career, offering a glimpse into the highs and lows of professional boxing and providing entertaining insights into the fight game. | Provided

4. Menopause the Musical 2 - April 12 2025, Doncaster Dome

Following its successful predecessor, 'Menopause the Musical 2' arrives at the Doncaster Dome, promising another empowering and hilarious production. This new show will likely continue to explore the joys and challenges of menopause through relatable characters, catchy tunes, and a celebration of women's experiences. | Forum

