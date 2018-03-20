ENDLCLIFFE PARK: 10th Annual Great Easter Duck Race

Thousands of yellow plastic ducks will be at Endcliffe Park this bank holiday weekend, for the 10th annual Great Easter Duck Race.

The Porter Brook will be filled with ducks next Monday, with hundreds of Sheffielders expected to turn out for the now traditional Easter race, which will raise money towards the £400,000 restoration of Forge Dam.

The Friends of the Porter Valley will be launching the flotilla of 2,500 ducks at 2pm sharp on April 2, amidst a range of stalls and activities for the whole family to enjoy, including an Easter Bonnet parade and competition at 1pm, dog Show and agility programme, plant, cake and book stalls, and much more. The day, organised by Riverlution, will be rounded-off with prizes being given out for the winning ducks at 3pm. Riverlution is a network of individuals, groups and organisations, established to share ideas and resources to make Yorkshire’s waterways the best they can be.

Ann le Sage, of The Friends of the Porter Valley, said: “The restoration of Forge Dam and its surrounding landscape proceeds apace. Funds raised at this year’s duck race will go towards the desilting, which may not be too far ahead now. In the meantime, visitors to the area have been amazed at the result of thinning out self set willow and other invasive plants in and around the water. The whole scene has been opened up to the views across the dam and our kingfishers and ducks - the real ones! - have been delightedly nipping in and out of new habitats.

“Friends of the Porter Valley have laboured hard in all sorts of weather this winter to clear the island, all in readiness for the final desilting task, so we’re urging the people of Sheffield to come and see what has been achieved so far!”

Ducks, for the race, are available from Endcliffe Park Cafe, Forge Dam Cafe, and The Famous Sheffield Shop, at £1 each. Ducks are also available in the park, on the day itself, from 10am.

Visit www.fopv.org.uk for details.

If you’re looking for a good way to work those Easter Egg calories off, why not join in the Sheffield Easter Egg Run 2018?

Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity patron, and two-time World Superbike Champion, James Toseland will be leading the way on his 13th Egg Run this Easter Sunday, which will kick off at Weston Park at 10am.

Organised by Three Shires Honda Owners Club, the Egg Runs have previously raised over £45,000, which has helped to buy life-saving equipment and fund vital research. There is a £2 minimum donation per rider.