Jaye Griffiths is joining the cast of Emmerdale 👀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emmerdale will get a new farmer very soon.

Jaye Griffiths is joining the cast of the ITV soap.

But who will she play - and where do you know her from?

A new farmer is coming to Emmerdale next month, ITV has announced. Jaye Griffiths is joining the cast of the soap and is set to shake things up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes ahead of the big cross-over between the Yorkshire Dales set show and Coronation Street. The soaps are also due to get a schedule overhaul in the new year.

Jaye’s addition to the Emmerdale cast comes after a Netflix star was announced for the iconic soap earlier in 2025. Here’s all you need to know:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is the new character on Emmerdale?

Jaye Griffiths is joining Emmerdale cast | ITV

When a neighbouring tenant farmer calls on Moira Dingle (Natalie J. Robb) to enquire if she can rent two of her fields, Moira is quick to shrug her off, but this lady, Celia (Jaye Griffiths), clearly means business.

Celia’s reputation precedes her as Moira isn’t keen to deal with this woman, despite bad finances on her own farm. And soon when poor vet Paddy (Dominic Brunt) is brutally attacked and hospitalised by one of Celia’s guard dogs we start to get the measure of her true colours from her reaction to the attack.

Producer Laura Shaw explained: “We are absolutely delighted to have Jaye Griffiths joining us to play the role of Celia. Having recently taken over a nearby farm, not much is known about mysterious Celia's past before arriving on the outskirts of the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While Celia has a tough edge with an air of respectability, the audience, and our villagers, will soon start to see what this woman is truly capable of.”

Jaye added: “I was delighted to get this role - without giving the game away she is very different to anyone I have played before and I can’t wait to really get into the heart of her storyline.”

Celia is renting a neighbouring farm in Emmerdale from Kim Tate, but with the Barton’s and Sugden’s as farming families already well established within the community there is definitely conflict on its way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where do you know Jaye Griffiths from?

The esteemed actor has had a long career on the small screen - and will be no stranger to regular ITV viewers. Jaye played D.I. Sally Johnson in The Bill for a decade through to 2003.

She was also Dr. Elizabeth Croft on Doctors and played Elle Gardner in Casualty during the 2010s. Jaye has also had a guest role on Coronation Street and appeared in shows like Vera, Death in Paradise and more.

When will the new character join the cast of Emmerdale?

Jaye will first appear on the ITV soap at the end of June. Emmerdale continues Friday (May 30) at 7.30pm on ITV1 and STV or from 7.00am on ITVX and STV Player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.