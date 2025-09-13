Eight great events to look forward to in Sheffield as the nights draw in this autumn

We have put together a gallery listing eight, great events set to take place in the city in the next couple of months.
Most of them are outdoors, with many showing that the darker nights can still give us plenty to smile about in Sheffield. And most of them would make great family entertainment.
Take a look at the events in the gallery below.
1. Eight great Sheffield events to look forward to
Summer may be gone - but here are eight great events in Sheffield this autum look look forward to. | National World Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Nether Edge Farmers' Market
Nether Edge Farmers' Market is a hugely popular event, run entirely by volunteers, which takes place quarterly in one of Sheffield's most sought-after suburbs. There are a large number of traders selling everything from handmade crafts to baked goods, and there's also a variety of live music and other entertainment, making it a great family day out. It's scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 14. It runs from 12noon until 4pm. Photo: Steve Ellis, National World | National World Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Sheffield Quayside Market
The Sheffield Quayside Market takes place in Victoria Quays on Saturday September 13 and Sunday September 14.
Taking place along the cobbled quayside at Victoria Quays on the edge of Castlegate and the city centre, Quayside Market brings together a host of amazing street food traders along with independent craft stalls, live music/DJs, cocktails and craft beer. Saturday: 12–9pm; Sunday: 11am–4pm | Submit Photo: Submit
4. Pollen Market anniversary event
Sheffield's Pollen Market is being held along the Grey to Green corridor in Sheffield's Castlegate district, on Sunday September 21.
The event brings together products and activity celebrating all things plants and flowers with a mix of market traders, along with arts, crafts and a mouth-watering selection of street food.
Pollen takes place on the third Sunday of every month - the 2025 September edition celebrates the market's fourth anniversary with an special lineup up of activities including lots of florals, food, live music and family entertainment. It runs from 10am until 4pm. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google