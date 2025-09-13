Eight great events to look forward to in Sheffield as the nights draw in this autumn

4 . Pollen Market anniversary event

Sheffield's Pollen Market is being held along the Grey to Green corridor in Sheffield's Castlegate district, on Sunday September 21. The event brings together products and activity celebrating all things plants and flowers with a mix of market traders, along with arts, crafts and a mouth-watering selection of street food. Pollen takes place on the third Sunday of every month - the 2025 September edition celebrates the market's fourth anniversary with an special lineup up of activities including lots of florals, food, live music and family entertainment. It runs from 10am until 4pm. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google