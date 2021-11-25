The series 3 finale is on the way this week, with three queens left battling it out to be crowned the winner.

Last week saw Vanity Milan booted off the show after a lip-sync battle with Krystal Versace, after failing to win over the judges in a comedy challenge and their runway performances.

But ultimately it was Vanity who left the competition, leaving Kitty Scott-Claus, Krystal Versace and Ella Vaday in the final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stars of Ru Paul's Drag Race UK series 3 will be coming to Sheffield City Hall next autumn as part of a UK-wide tour.

The queens will go up against each other this Thursday evening (November 25) as another epic season comes to a close – and two bars in Sheffield city centre are holding viewing parties during the finale.

A UK-wide tour of the show has now been announced, which will see the stars visiting a whole hosts of venues next autumn.

The shows will feature all 12 queens from this series – and the good news is they’ve confirmed a date for Sheffield City Hall.

Tickets go on sale for the Drag Race UK series 3 tour at Sheffield City Hall this week. Photo by Google Maps.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the Drag Race UK tour coming to Sheffield?

Audiences in Sheffield can witness the Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent of their favourite queens live on stage as the tour includes a date at City Hall on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Who will be at the Drag Race UK tour in Sheffield and what can I expect?

The tour will include all the famous faces from series three of the hit TV show, including finalists Kitty Scott-Claus, Krystal Versace and Ella Vaday.

Other queens who have appeared on the show this year and will be included in the tour are: Vanity Milan, Scarlett Harlett, Choriza May, River Medway, Charity Kase, Veronica Green, Victoria Scone, Elektra Fence and Anubis.

It has not been confirmed yet whether any judges will take part in the tour, but this year’s TV judges have been, of course, Ru Paul and Michelle Visage, with Alan Carr and Graham Norton taking it in turns to appear on the panel.

There have also been guest judges including Kathy Burke, Matt Lucas and Lulu.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: The Series 3 Tour is presented by Werq the World producers Voss Events and the media company behind Drag Race, World of Wonder, in cooperation with Live Nation and Cuffe and Taylor, and follows the sold out The Official Series 2 Tour which is taking place throughout February next year.

Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are delighted to already be announcing RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: The Series 3 Tour before we have even taken Series 2 on the road.

“Such was the demand for sales for the first tour when we announced it earlier this year that we have decided to get everything in place for the Series 3 tour now.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is an exciting show, and we can’t wait to witness what will undoubtedly be many incredible and outrageous nights of live entertainment in venues across the UK.”

When can I get tickets for the Drag Race UK tour at Sheffield City Hall?

Presale tickets come out on Wednesday, November 24, with general tickets on sale from Friday.