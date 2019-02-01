Dr Dre classics in orchestral form at new Sheffield nightclub event 

Rap and orchestra rarely meet in the middle. But a new event in Sheffield this month will do just that.

No Strings Attached are presenting a LIVE Orchestral Rendition of: DR. DRE: 2001

One of the UK’s leading Orchestras will perform a complete rendition of the album and some of Dre’s west coast classics at Plug nightclub on February 16.

This body of work features so many intricate musical layers, the organisers have brought in one of the UK’s leading orchestras to perform a complete rendition of the album and some of Dre’s west coast classics from start to finish.

Accompanied by DJs, singers, and lyricists - this is not your average orchestral event.

Expect a full standing crowd, with performances from various DJs, lyricists and singers as well as a full Orchestral Rendition of Dr. Dre’s: 2001 album, followed by other of Dre’s west coast classics.

This is the combination of a traditional Orchestra merging with a modern live hip-hop music event.

Tickets cost from £20 - £23

Visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/an-orchestral-rendition-of-dr-dre-2001-sheffield-tickets-53398036966 to book.