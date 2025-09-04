As the nights draw in and the chill of autumn sets over Sheffield, it’s easy to feel the gloom creeping in.
But the city’s live music scene is anything but dull this season.
From intimate indie sets to big-name performances, there’s plenty happening to lift your spirits and keep the energy alive.
Here’s our round-up of some of the must-see gigs lighting up Sheffield this autumn.
1. Cody Pennington - Foundry, 26 Sep 2025
Nashville artist Cody Pennington brings his country show back to the UK for his third nationwide tour. Photo: Promoter handout
2. Lewis Capaldi - Utilita Arena Sheffield, 6 Sep 2025
Lewis Capaldi will perform at Sheffield's Utilita Arena on September 7, 2025 - supported by Sky Newman and Aaron Rowe. | NW Photo: Submitted
3. Busted vs McFly – Utilita Arena Sheffield , 26 Sep 2025
The Busted vs. McFly Tour will take the two groups to some of the UK's biggest and best venues. They will be in Sheffield at Utilita Arena Sheffield on Friday, September 26, 2025. They will also return on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Photo: Busted vs McFly
4. Red Rum Club – Foundry, 29 Sep 2025
Red Rum Club is a British alternative rock band from Merseyside composed of Fran Doran (vocals), Tom Williams (guitar and backing vocals), Michael McDermott (guitar and backing vocals), Simon Hepworth (bass guitar), Joe "the Blow" Corby (trumpet) and Neil Lawson (drums). Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson