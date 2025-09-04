Don’t hibernate yet: 12 of Sheffield's must see gigs this Autumn

By Ciara Healy
Published 4th Sep 2025, 09:23 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 09:24 BST

We have compiled the ultimate list of Autumn gigs to beat the end-of-summer blues.

As the nights draw in and the chill of autumn sets over Sheffield, it’s easy to feel the gloom creeping in.

But the city’s live music scene is anything but dull this season.

From intimate indie sets to big-name performances, there’s plenty happening to lift your spirits and keep the energy alive.

Here’s our round-up of some of the must-see gigs lighting up Sheffield this autumn.

Sign up to The Star’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Sheffield and South Yorkshire

Nashville artist Cody Pennington brings his country show back to the UK for his third nationwide tour.

1. Cody Pennington - Foundry, 26 Sep 2025

Nashville artist Cody Pennington brings his country show back to the UK for his third nationwide tour. Photo: Promoter handout

Photo Sales
Lewis Capaldi will perform at Sheffield's Utilita Arena on September 7, 2025 - supported by Sky Newman and Aaron Rowe.

2. Lewis Capaldi - Utilita Arena Sheffield, 6 Sep 2025

Lewis Capaldi will perform at Sheffield's Utilita Arena on September 7, 2025 - supported by Sky Newman and Aaron Rowe. | NW Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The Busted vs. McFly Tour will take the two groups to some of the UK's biggest and best venues. They will be in Sheffield at Utilita Arena Sheffield on Friday, September 26, 2025. They will also return on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

3. Busted vs McFly – Utilita Arena Sheffield , 26 Sep 2025

The Busted vs. McFly Tour will take the two groups to some of the UK's biggest and best venues. They will be in Sheffield at Utilita Arena Sheffield on Friday, September 26, 2025. They will also return on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Photo: Busted vs McFly

Photo Sales
Red Rum Club is a British alternative rock band from Merseyside composed of Fran Doran (vocals), Tom Williams (guitar and backing vocals), Michael McDermott (guitar and backing vocals), Simon Hepworth (bass guitar), Joe "the Blow" Corby (trumpet) and Neil Lawson (drums).

4. Red Rum Club – Foundry, 29 Sep 2025

Red Rum Club is a British alternative rock band from Merseyside composed of Fran Doran (vocals), Tom Williams (guitar and backing vocals), Michael McDermott (guitar and backing vocals), Simon Hepworth (bass guitar), Joe "the Blow" Corby (trumpet) and Neil Lawson (drums). Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldMusic
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice