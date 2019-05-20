Doncaster theatre show Brothers Beyond is tribute to Joseph and other hit musicals
Former stars from Bill Kenwright’s UK touring production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat are taking part in a musical theatre tribute show Brothers Beyond, which is at Cast in Doncaster next Wednesday, May 29.
By julia.armstrong1
Monday, 20 May, 2019, 12:10
Last year marked the 50th anniversary of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical based on the Bible story.
Many of the performers are currently working in West End and UK touring shows such as Les Miserables, Jesus Christ Superstar, Mamma Mia, Miss Saigon and Beauty and the Beast.
The show will feature some of the best songs from West End musicals, as well as a spectacular finale from Joseph featuring the entire company.
Brothers Beyond creator and director Graham Tudor donned the famous dreamcoat from 1999-2003 and 2005.