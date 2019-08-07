Doncaster filmed Fast and Furious spin-off movie Hobbs and Shaw takes £5m at box office
A Fast and Furious spin-off movie filmed near Doncaster took nearly £5 million at the UK cinema box office on its opening weekend.
But despite drawing in thousands of viewers, Hobbs and Shaw, which stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Jason Statham and Idris Elba, failed to shift The Lion King from the number one spot.
The movie – part of which was shot north of Doncaster – took £4.9 million last weekend, earning it second spot in the UK’s top films behind the Disney favourite.
The three stars were spotted filming at the disused Eggborough power station north of Doncaster last autumn and during the shoot, Johnson stunned fans when he dropped into a gym in Adwick for a workout.
The film has received mixed reviews from critics and on movie review site, the film holds an approval rating of 66% based on 250 reviews, with an average rating of 6.05/10.
The website's critical consensus reads, "Hobbs & Shaw doesn't rev as high as the franchise's best installments, but gets decent mileage out of its well-matched stars and over-the-top action sequences."
Writing for Variety, Peter Debruge said: "Fan favourites Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham milk the friction between their characters while teaming up to save the world in this gratuitously over-the-top spinoff.
The Chicago Sun-Times's Richard Roeper gave the film 1.5 out of 4 stars, writing: "In case of bad-movie emergency, break glass. Over the two hour-plus running time of the painfully long, exceedingly tedious, consistently unimaginative and quite dopey Hobbs & Shaw, I counted some 13 instances in which humans and/or vehicles went crashing through panes of glass."