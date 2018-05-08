DON’T MISS: Ten Things to do in Sheffield this weekend - May 10-13

Whether you fancy rolling up to the circus, whipping up a prize-winning tart, penning a great novel, or indulging in your love of dogs, there’s plenty of fun to be had in Sheffield this weekend...

1. It’s 2020, time to make Donald Trump great again! But can King Nigel Farage the First, of England, get his trade deal? When will Kim Jong Un stop messing about with missiles? And why has Vladimir Putin gone suspiciously quiet?

Don't Miss: Cheer with a friend

Join Blowfish Theatre, at Theatre Deli Sheffield, on Eyre Street, for an evening of raucous comedy, original music, and one truly awful wig. The show will run this evening, Friday, and Saturday, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

2. Freshly baked bread, crepes, real ale, and chocolae are all on the menu at this Sunday’s Spring Farmers and Craft Market.

Head to Ridgeway Sports and Social Club, on Main Road, from 11am to 3pm on Sunday, to indulge your taste buds in 45 stalls of locally produced hot and cold foods and beautiful handmade crafts. Ther’es also a great choice of jewellery, fashion items, homewares and textiles on offer. Also enjoy live music and dancing, plus free parking on site.

3. Swing into spring this weekend as Graves Health and Sports Centre, Bochum Parkway, hosts its Great British Tennis Weekend.

Don't Miss: Enjoy some hair of the dog...with your dog!

Whether you’re a tennis fan already, or you’ve never brandished a racket in your, now’s your chance to soak up some free tennis fun for all the family, this Saturday and Sunday.

The free sessions will be running at 12.30pm to 2pm, and 2.30pm to 4pm, including mini tennis and junior tennis coaching. Visit clubspark.lta.org.uk to book.

4. Do you know your breadcakes from your brioche? During the Heeley City Farm Beer Festival, this Saturday, the Farm Kitchen will be having a Bake Off Competition - and the category is tarts. Entries must be a Tart, and it costs just £2.50 per entry. All entries will be sold off after judging to raise money for Heeley City Farm. Judging will take place at 4pm by The Farm Kitchen staff. Bring your entries to the marquee outside the Farm Kitchen.

5. The much-loved Charles Dickens classic, Oliver Twist, will be brought to life at Abbeydale Picture House this Friday evening, with full live orchestral score from Covent Garden Sinfonia.

Don't Miss: Please Sir, can I have soime more..?

Yorkshire Silent Film Festival’s Sheffield Big Weekend - which runs from May 11-13 - will get off to a dramatic start with the world premiere Neil Brand’s score, telling the tale of little orphan Oliver .The screening of the 1922 classic will start at 7pm until 9pm, at £16.50 per ticket. Children 18 and under go free.

6. A new death-defying circus has arrived in Sheffield, celebrating 250 years of circus performances with the ultimate show to remember. The world’s most famous circus, Moscow State Circus, will present its latest and greatest production ‘Gostinitsa’ - featuring clowns, acrobatics, unicyclists and trapeze artists, at Meadowhall Overflow Car Park, this Thursday evening - from 5pm to 7pm - running until May 13. Visit www.moscowstatecircus.com for tickets.

7. Have you ever wondered would it would be like to be a cheerleader? Full of pep and sparkle, at the top of the pyramid..?

Well now you could have the chance to find out for yourself, as the Sheffield Sabrecats throw open their rehearsal doors for the day, and invite the public to try their hand at some real stunt cheerleading. Learn jumps, dances and tumbles at the session, this Friday at Brookhill Hall, opposite the Dainton Building on Brook Hill, from 6pm to 9pm.

Don't Miss: Trump the musical

8. Celebrate National Mills Weekend at abbeydale Industrial Hamlet, with a host of family entertainment, traditional crafts and skills, and a chance to see restored waterwheels and newly displayed heritage buildings, following the completion of a £1million Heritage Lottery funded project to revive the Hamlet.

A lovely day out is on the cards this Saturday and Sunday, with family activities including living history, storytelling, trails, and heritage crafts, skills and demonstrations. There will also be live music and a Whirlow Hall Farm BBQ.

The Waterwheels Cafe will be open serving hot and cold drinks and refreshements. Running from 10am to 4pm each day, normal admisison applies. Please note, there is no on-site parking.

9. Everyone has a book inside them, isn’t that what they say? Well this is your chance to get cracking on yours! Bring your laptop and your favourite pen to Nest Coffee Shop, on Sandygate Road, this Sunday, for a day of writing. This is guided time to work on a writing project: where hopefully you will come away with another few thousand words on your word count, plus tools and tips to help you carry on as a Sunday Writer on your own.

These workshops are held on the second Sunday of each month and include a mixture of exercises. Visit sundaywriter.org for details, or email sundaywriter@pobox.com. Visit Eventbrite for tickets for the Sunday writing workshop, which will kick off at 10am. Other sessions include June 10, July 8, August 12, September 9, and October 14.

10. Like beer? Like dogs? Then we might just have the perfect event for you...

Don't Miss: Take some time our to focus on your writing this Sunday

Bring your furry legged friends to Brewdog Sheffield, Units 5&6 Eldon Court, this Sunday, from 3pm to 9pm, to enjoy a tipple with other owners and their dogs. A perfect relaxing Sunday afternoon for all.

Try tennis for free