DON’T MISS in the city this weekend - March 22-25

- Join in the first annual Sheffield 2018 Glowworm Neon Night Run this Saturday.

Meet at Meadowhall Way from 7pm, pick your distance - 5km, 10km, 10 miles or half marathon - and enjoy a little bit of fun to lighten up those dreary winter nights. Each runner will receive some free neon, a bespoke medal and a goody bag from hosts, Sheffield sporting club ‘Run For It.’ There are no times limits and no pressure, just lots of fun - with family-friendly, wheelchair-friendly and pram-friendly routes.

- Join in a Climb For All Sheffield at The Foundry this Thursday - from 10am to 10pm - to help raise funds for Climbing For All Sheffield: which helps children and young people in the city with a wide range of disabilities enjoy rock climbing and mountaineering. The event will donate 50p from every climb today, at the centre on Mowbray Street, to the charity.

Visit climbingforallsheffield.com for more details on the charity, or foundryclimbing.com

- Want to learn a new skill in 2018? Wortley Hall is hosting a Modern Calligraphy (brushed lettering) workshop throughout March, with expert Nikki Whiston, who will share all the tricks of the trade, and teach you ‘hands-on’ the art of creating a beautiful writing style.

An exciting opportunity, whether you’re a complete beginner and fancy learning a new skill, or want to improve your lettering technique. Starting with basic mark making to gain confidence, you’ll move onto drawing letters, words and even short quotes. The half-day workshop, which begins at 10am this Friday and will run until 1pm, includes refreshments on arrival, all materials, expert tuition and an afternoon tea-style lunch. Call 01226 492770, or email info@moreprettythings.co.uk to book your place.

- Take a historic tour through the dark streets of Sheffield this Saturday, to uncover a night of true murders and crimes hidden in plain sight in the city. Join Steel City Ghost Tour’s Mr P Dreadful to take a walk into the darkness, into the past and enjoy the shudders as you walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the dead, on the ‘crime and murder tour.’ Steel City Ghost Tours began in 2005, and is now in it’s tenth year of scaring residents of Sheffield with the stories of the city’s darker history. Over that time new stories have been discovered, researched and added, and the tours are now known internationally. Mr P Dreadful recommendeds all those taking part in a tour ensure they dress for the cold weather. Meet at Cathedral Quarter at 7.30pm this Saturday, with the tour running until 10.30pm. Call 0114 2203269 to book.

- The Gardeners Rest will celebrate one year since it became a community-owned pub this weekend, with a three-day beer festival.

The pub, on Neepsend Lane, will be serving an additional 25 beers, all from Wales, and has live music lined up for the whole weekend, with James Ewan Tait, and Greg Davies and the Moonbeams on Friday, Martin Lloyd Chitty, Oh Papa, Kriss Foster and the Triple Word Scores, and Squid Blues Band on Saturday, and PLUC and Steel Songbirds on Sunday.

- Meet record sellers face-to-face at The Workstation, on Paternoster Row, this Saturday, for the Sheffield Record Fair.

Spend the day browsing, and examine the condition of the records for yourself - with no incorrect item descriptions, or long waits for the post to arrive. Haggle to get that bargain and enjoy the buzz and sociability of meeting with like-minded people. The event, hosted by Premier Music Fairs, will run from 10am to 4pm.

- Join Fright Nights East & South Yorkshire for a night to remember at Kelham Island Industrial Museum this Saturday. Not only will you have access to the museum itself, but staff will give you exclusive access to a hidden and very spooky secret area, from 8pm to 2am. There will be a walkaround with a Medium, séances and glass divination, a ghost hunting vigil, the chance to explore with ghost hunting equipment, and refreshments. Visit frightnights-esyorks.co.uk to book.

- Try something new with a free workout session at Sheffield gym Prime Mover this weekend.

The gym on Jessop Street offers high impact intensity training in short sessions which aim to torch fat and build fitness - as well as more advanced weights classes - in a laid back and welcoming community of people from all walks of life.

The free class takes place this Sunday, March 25, at 11am.

For more details search for Prime Mover on Facebook.

- Visit Ecclesall Library from 10am to 12pm this Saturday for an award-winning two-hour paediatric first aid class designed to give parents, parents-to-be, and grandparents the confidence and skills to provide emergency life saving care to babies and children should they have an accident or fall ill. The class will cover CPR, choking, meningitis, febrile convulsions and much more. Call Daisy First Aid on 07486 872351 to book. Classes are £25 per person.

- Revamp your wardrobe the Common Thread way this Saturday, with local, affordable, ethical and eco-friendly items for babies, children, men and women, at Union St. Bring along a bag of clean clothes in good condition, donate them to the exchange, browse the stock, and take away a bag of ‘nearly new’ clothes in their place. Visit Kath & Jodie at the Repair Station with anything that needs fixing, and grab some delicious refreshments at the cafe. Entry is £4 per person, from 1pm to 4pm.

- Head to Victoria Works at 7pm this Thursday, to help plan the upcoming mini festival, which will include circus, dance, poetry, live theatre and street food and more.

- Visit Abbeydale Road’s Gin Bar, to support a documentary on Sheffield tree felling, at 7pm this Thursday.

- Visit Theatre Workshop at University of Sheffield at 3pm this Thursday to watch ‘can’t stop can’t stop’ before its national run.

- Sir Hugh Sykes will be at Evolve Coworking Space to share his Sheffield business experience over brunch, this Thursday at 10am.

- Take on the Sports Relief Cycle Challenge at Crystal Peaks, from 9am-5pm this Friday, with 80s music and fancy dress. Sign up with John at Security.

- Multi Story Theatre Company’s tale of survival, at Sheffield Quaker Meeting House, this Friday at 7.30pm.

- Lord Mayor Anne Murphy’s charity fundraising night this Friday, at The Walkley, on Lark Street, from 7pm this evening.

- Try your hand at handbell ringing at Totley Library, from 2pm to 4pm this Friday. Children are welcome to attend.

- Join in the Glow Worm Neon Night Run, from Meadowhall Way this Saturday, kicking off at 7.30pm.

- Drop in at Graves Leisure Centre this Saturday afternoon, from 3pm to 7pm, to meet your local PSCOs.

- Enjoy an evening of talks at Weston Park Museum from 6.30pm this Saturday, to celebrate Sorby Natural History Society’s 100th anniversary, plus a quiz, and an ‘after hours’ tour of the museum.

- Meet at York House car park, on City Road, this Saturday from 10am, for a Spring Bird Walkthrough Manor Fields Park.