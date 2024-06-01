Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tickets are already on sale for the return of the popular Disney on Ice.

Disney on Ice is heading back to Sheffield this year, just in time for Christmas.

‘Disney on Ice presents Road Trip Adventures’ will have high-flying acrobatics, up-close character interactions and audience participation.

A mix of new and classic tales will feature, including Mary Poppins Returns, Toy Story 4, Incredibles 2, The Lion King, Aladdin, Moana, Frozen and more.

The show will be skating into Sheffield’s Utilita Arena from December 18 to 22, with tickets now on general sale via Disney on Ice’s website.

Behind the scenes supporting the cast of ‘Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures’ is a team of choreographers and set and costume designers, who create 103 props and 275 different costumes which are all transported in 17 trucks from city to city, taking approximately 14 hours to set up.

Exciting twists and turns await as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and guests of all ages embark on an interactive and memory-rich adventure to iconic Disney destinations.

Travel to the sun-soaked Motunui and help Moana restore the heart of Te Fiti, set off on a safari through the Pride Lands with Simba, Timon and Pumbaa, and discover a whole new world with Aladdin, Jasmine and Genie.

Fans will hit a high note with Mickey and pals while singing along to beloved Disney tunes as they welcome Merida, Belle, Ariel, Mulan and Tiana to the ice.

Disney on Ice will see Aladdin and Genie return to Utilita Arena Sheffield.

Families should be prepared for a getaway jam-packed with unexpected hijinks, surprises and up-close character interaction as Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures skates into the UK.

