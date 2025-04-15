What is best Disney Live Action remake? Every film ranked - Screen Babble latest

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson, Benjamin Jackson, Kelly Crichton
Published 15th Apr 2025, 11:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Screen Babble is here to tell you which Disney live action films to add to your list - and which to avoid! 👀
  • Screen Babble is back for April - and we rank Disney films.
  • Snow White is the latest live action remake.
  • But is it one of the better ones?

Just in time for the long Easter weekend, Screen Babble is back with a brand new episode - to tell you what is hot and what is not. And we couldn’t go without talking about the 2025 version of Snow White.

Rachel Zegler stars in the big-budget movie and it is one that has had plenty of discussion around it. For good and for ill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Your latest Screen Babble podcast: Adolescence, Snow White and The White Lotus

But how does Snow White compare to the other live action remakes? Let’s take a look!

Screen Babble ranks Disney remakes

Rachel Zegler stars in the new Disney live action remake of Snow WhiteRachel Zegler stars in the new Disney live action remake of Snow White
Rachel Zegler stars in the new Disney live action remake of Snow White | Disney

Disney has been on a massive project to remake all of its iconic animated films in live action over the last few decades. From 101 Dalmatians to Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and Cinderella.

The most recent - and perhaps most talked about - has been the 2025 version of Snow White. It is a remake of the very first Disney animated film from all the way back in the 1930s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Screen Babble’s very own Benjamin Jackson has offered his definitive ranking of all the remakes. He deserves a Nobel prize after taking this one for the team!

Listen to our latest episode to see his film ranking and where he placed Snow White. Spoiler, it is not as low as you might expect!

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:BoostDisneyScreen BabblePodcasts

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice